LRAD® Corporation to Present at 8th Annual Gateway Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ: LRAD), a global leader in critical communication systems, today announced that Company management is scheduled to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community.



Event: 8th Annual Gateway Conference Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019 Location: Four Seasons Hotel – San Francisco Presentation Time: 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time

A webcast of the presentation will be available through the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/gateway/lrad/

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately four hours after the presentation on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website. To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com .

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations , a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About LRAD Corporation

The Company's proprietary Long Range Acoustic Devices® and advanced Genasys™ public safety systems and mobile alert solutions are designed to enable users to safely hail and warn, notify and direct, prevent misunderstandings, determine intent, establish large safety zones, resolve uncertain situations, and save lives.

LRAD systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, homeland and border security, critical infrastructure protection, fire rescue, incident management, maritime and port security, and wildlife control and preservation. For more information, visit LRAD.com .



Investor Relations Contacts Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara Darrow Associates, Inc. ir@lrad.com



