Domo Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Marketing Analytics Solutions

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList for Marketing Analytics Solutions in Q3 2019. Marking its fifth consecutive inclusion on this list, Domo is highlighted as one of seven vendors that meet key requirements for early adopters of marketing analytics who are pursuing digital transformation initiatives within their organizations. These requirements include ease of use, robust attribution capabilities, extensibility through ecosystem of third-party integration apps and more.



Domo enables marketers to bring all relevant data into one platform, driving collaboration and promoting strategic discussions centered around real-time data. Domo’s Marketing Suite enables marketers to set alerts, join data easily from across the company, collaborate with other departments, and use real-time insights to quickly and confidently take actions that impact business results. By leveraging the power of the Domo platform, Marketers can measure and analyze spend, optimize campaign performance, streamline marketing efforts and gain granular insights into revenue contribution, in real-time and on any device.

Through evaluation of nearly 30 solutions in the marketing analytics category, the listed vendors were determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

Key criteria for inclusion are:

Ease of use and set up for non-technical users (marketers);

Ability to ingest and report on cross-channel marketing and advertising data;

Robust marketing attribution capabilities;

Visualization from dashboard to campaign details with minimal clicks;

Integration with sales force automation, marketing automation, advertising platforms and other marketing data sources for consolidated campaign visibility;

Extensibility through ecosystem of third-party integration apps;

Facilitate data collaboration with other marketers;

Role-based access and security;

Product vision and roadmap; and,

Post-sale support and community.

“Proving the impact of their efforts presents particular challenges for marketers,” said Nicole France, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “Marketing is fluid by nature so solutions must enable them to easily measure, analyze and manage marketing campaign performance in real-time in order to gain insights, make adjustments and deliver results.”

