Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2019 Data Science and Machine Learning Market Study

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2019 Data Science and Machine Learning Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The 6th annual report examines end user deployment and trends around Data Science and Machine Learning, including statistics, modeling, machine learning, and data mining, to analyze facts to make predictions about future or otherwise unknown events.



“The Data Science and Machine Learning Market Study is a progression of our analysis of this market which began in 2014 as an examination of advanced and predictive analytics,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “Since that time we have expanded our coverage to reflect changes in sentiment and adoption, and have added new criteria including a section covering neural networks.”

According to the study, advanced initiatives related to data science and machine learning, such as data mining, advanced algorithms, and predictive analytics, are ranked the 8th priority among the 37 technologies and initiatives under study. Business units and IT departments are the likely centers of data science and machine learning oversight, with R&D ownership showing the fastest growth in 2019.

“There is significant interest in a broad range of data science feature capabilities, led by traditional statistical methods, with growing interest in neural networks by more informed users,” said Jim Ericson, vice president and research director at Dresner Advisory Services. “In 2019, ‘BI experts’ and ‘statistician/data scientist’ are the most likely users of data science and machine learning across all industries and geographies.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2019 Data Science and Machine Learning Market Study, visit www.datascienceandml.com .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

