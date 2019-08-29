Prophix and Acumatica Cloud ERP Deliver CPM Software to Small and Mid-sized Businesses

Prophix expands Corporate Performance Management footprint with leading innovator in cloud ERP

Prophix helps customers reduce their reliance on spreadsheets to perform critical business functions more efficiently by accelerating the process of workflow and automation while giving valuable insight into business performance. The partnership between Prophix and Acumatica will allow customers to:

Automate financial budgeting, forecasting, and workflow

Pull data from multiple sources to forecast across departments or business units

Build multi-dimensional cash flow forecasts spanning companies, departments, and projects

Gain real-time visibility into financial data that affects project timelines

Both partners share a common vision for the strategic use of financial software and how it can help streamline workflows and solve customer challenges. Customers will also benefit from integrated financial planning, facilitating collaboration between departments for more accurate and profitable financial plans.

“The partnership with Acumatica allows us to offer CPM software to even more small and mid-sized businesses, particularly in the construction industry,” said Alok Ajmera, President and COO of Prophix. “Our solutions will combine to dramatically improve the Office of Finance’s visibility into key business variables.”

“We are thrilled to have Prophix join the Acumatica family,” said Christian Lindbeg, VP of Partner Solutions, Acumatica. “Their experience and innovation in the CPM space aligns perfectly with our products and services to offer Acumatica users with even more powerful tools to better manage their data and gain real insight into performance.”

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to more than 5,000 small and midmarket organizations through our team of 275 worldwide employees and 300 channel partners. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com .

About Prophix Software

Your business is evolving. Your systems should evolve too. Achieve your goals more successfully with Prophix’s innovative Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. Improve profitability and minimize risk when you automate repetitive tasks and focus on what matters. Budget, plan, consolidate, and report automatically. Whether in the cloud or on-premise, Prophix supports your future with a platform that flexes to suit your strategic realities, today and tomorrow.

Contact

Rachel Douglas

Senior Manager, Marketing Communications & Brand

Prophix Software Inc

rdouglas@Prophix.com

905-279-8711 x502



