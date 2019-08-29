Get Your Geek on! Broadband Forum is Back by Popular Demand for a Third Annual Seminar to Challenge and Inspire Attendees at ConneXions 2019

2019 Broadband Acceleration Seminar (BASe) Summit will delve deeply into the state of broadband innovation with focus on 5G, Security and the Connected Home

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Broadband Forum will once again host its BASe North America Summit on Saturday, October 26 on site at Calix ConneXions 2019 in Las Vegas. The Summit, which is free to ConneXions registrants, will run from 10am-5pm PT and focus on three of the hottest technology topics—5G, connected home, and security. Coming on the heels of 2019 Broadband World Forum in Amsterdam, BASe is positioned to deliver the latest technology insights, best practices, and innovations from around the world.



Broadband Forum is the communications industry’s leading organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards, and ecosystem development. Created by technology innovators for technology leaders, the 2019 BASe North America Summit consists of a world-class line-up of major operators and alternative infrastructure innovators, technology leaders (Calix, Casa Systems), and industry thought leaders (Parks Associates, Vantage Point Solutions). The packed agenda also includes other noted innovators focused on machine learning (Domos), security (F-Secure), fiber optics (Go!Foton), in-home connectivity (InCoax/MoCA), and many more. The speaker lineup promises to bring cutting-edge perspectives and actionable insights to all participants.

“BASe has continued to gain momentum in 2019, and our upcoming North America event aims to bridge the gap between the marketing hype and the technical and operational realities that are impacting opportunities for service providers,” said Bernd Hesse, BASe chair for Broadband Forum and senior director, standards marketing and thought leadership for Calix. “Our membership is composed of the world’s leading technologists who are seeking actionable insights, share perspectives, and network with their tech peers from around the world. We are honored to be hosted at ConneXions 2019 for our third year in a row, where we know we have a similarly leadership-minded audience.”

The current agenda of 2019 BASe North America Summit at ConneXions is available now. Attendees can anticipate a full day of non-stop insights. The event will finish with a networking cocktail mixer. New speakers and analysts from around with world will be added in the coming weeks—so keep monitoring for additional speaker updates.

“We are pleased to partner with Broadband Forum again to arm ConneXions attendees with the insights they need to address some of the most pressing issues facing communications service providers today,” said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer for Calix. “Partnering with Broadband Forum for a co-located event is a win-win for all attendees. BASe participants can stay through ConneXions to engage new colleagues, hear best practices from market leading service providers and experience the latest technological innovations firsthand. ConneXions attendees can come early and take full advantage of the stellar line-up of BASe speakers as they kick off their week.”

Registration is now open for Calix ConneXions 2019, the industry’s premier Innovation and User Conference, taking place October 26-29, 2019 at the Wynn in Las Vegas. The BASe Summit is free of charge for registered ConneXions attendees but is also open to non-registrants. Click here to register only for BASe North America.

About Broadband Forum

Broadband Forum is the communications industry’s leading organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards, and ecosystem development. Our members’ passion – delivering on the promise of broadband by enabling smarter and faster broadband networks and a thriving broadband ecosystem.

A non-profit industry organization composed of the industry’s leading broadband operators, vendors, and thought leaders, our work to date has been the foundation for broadband’s global proliferation and innovation. For example, the Forum’s flagship TR-069 CPE WAN Management Protocol has nearly 1 billion installations worldwide.

Broadband Forum working groups collaborate to define best practices for global networks, enable new revenue-generating service and content delivery, establish technology migration strategies, and engineer critical device, service & development management tools in the home and business IP networking infrastructure. We develop multi-service broadband packet networking specifications addressing architecture, device and service management, software data models, interoperability and certification in the broadband market.

Our free technical reports and white papers can be found at https://www.broadband-forum.org/.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

