Neutra Corp. Discusses Operations and Objectives in Exclusive NetworkNewsWire Audio Interview

Neutra president and CEO Sydney Jim joins NNW’s Stuart Smith in an interview that discusses the company’s 2019 milestones, near-term goals and focus on vertical integration.

Jim starts with an overview of Neutra’s operations as a research and development company in the nutraceutical market, and why the company shifted its focus into the hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) market.

Key to this transition is Jim’s background as a pro tennis player and competitive cyclist. After nearly 20 years of competing, his athletic history provides Neutra unique insight into how hemp-based CBD and nutraceuticals can help athletes manage their pain and compete with a high quality of life.

Neutra’s participation in the hemp-based CBD market is complementary to its broader goal of becoming a vertically integrated company engaged in cultivation, manufacturing, formulation of products, distribution and retail sales, Jim explains. This goal, too, has a competitive approach.

“Most of our focus, obviously, is in our quality and potency of our products, because there is a vast difference … between very cheap products and quality product,” he says, describing the company’s plans to infiltrate the market as a vertically integrated company.

The interview concludes with a look at Neutra’s goals for the remainder of 2019, including the completion of its strategic acquisition of Vivis.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTCBB: NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture—one where consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the company intends to participate. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.NeutraInc.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NTRR are available in the company's newsroom at http://nnw.fm/NTRR

