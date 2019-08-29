HOOKIPA Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that HOOKIPA’s management team will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences in September:



Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference 2019 in Boston, on Wednesday,

September 4, 2019 at 4:10 p.m. ET



26th Annual NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry in New York, on Friday,

September 6, 2019 at 9:40 a.m. ET



Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference 2019 in London,

on Thursday, September 12, 2019

A live audio webcast of the presentation held at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference will be available within the Investors & Media section of HOOKIPA’s website at https://ir.hookipapharma.com/events . An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system.

HOOKIPA’s proprietary arenavirus-based technologies, VaxWave®*, a replication-deficient viral vector, and TheraT®*, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. Both technologies are designed to allow for repeat administration while maintaining an immune response. TheraT® has the potential to induce CD8+ T cell response levels previously not achieved by other published immuno-therapy approaches. HOOKIPA’s “off-the-shelf” viral vectors target dendritic cells in vivo to activate the immune system.

HOOKIPA’s VaxWave®-based prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients awaiting kidney transplantation from living cytomegalovirus-positive donors. To expand its infectious disease portfolio, HOOKIPA has entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to jointly research and develop functional cures for HIV and Hepatitis B infections. HOOKIPA is building a proprietary immuno-oncology pipeline by targeting virally mediated cancer antigens, self-antigens and next-generation antigens.

TheraT® and VaxWave® are not approved anywhere globally and their safety and efficacy have not been established.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com .

*Registered in Europe; Pending in the US.

For further information, please contact:

Media

Nina Waibel

Senior Director - Communications

Nina.Waibel@HookipaPharma.com

Investors

Matt Beck

Executive Director - Investor Relations

Matthew.Beck@HookipaPharma.com

Media enquiries

Sue Charles/ Ashley Tapp

Instinctif Partners

Hookipa@Instinctif.com

+44 (0)20 7457 2020



