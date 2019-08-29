The European Payment Card Yearbook 2018/2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payment Card Yearbook - Europe 2018/2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The current edition of the Payment Card Yearbook, published in January 2019, is based on end-2017 card industry figures and have a thorough overview containing a wealth of statistics drawn from central banks, interbank companies and associations and individual banks together with a detailed country-by-country breakdown of:

Issuer Information - issued brands by issuer

E-/m-commerce information, e-payments mix and statistics

Acquirer information - acceptance brand by acquirer

Mobile payment schemes and initiatives

Facts on major card acquirers & processors

ATM & POS infrastructure including Mobile Merchants and MPOS terminals

Basic fraud trends and statistics and notable market trends - battlefields in the payments industry

The European Payment Card Yearbook totals 1,267 pages of analysis and statistics, with charts and tables covering:

Banking and regulatory market structure, international cards issued, domestic card schemes, acquisition and acceptance, ATM and POS transaction data, KPI's and growth rates, e-commerce, m-commerce and NFC initiatives.

The pan-European overview contains 138 pages of analysis and EU payments statistics, with charts and tables covering international cards issued, domestic card schemes, POS & ATM payments and expenditure, per capita figures, acquisition and acceptance, KPI's and growth rates.

Each country report comprises the following sections:

Context: Payments overview, Banking structure, Market Infrastructure, Market Dynamics, Cash-less Payments.

Payments overview, Banking structure, Market Infrastructure, Market Dynamics, Cash-less Payments. Card Products: Prepaid cards, Debit cards, Charge cards, Credit cards.

Prepaid cards, Debit cards, Charge cards, Credit cards. Card Issuing: Cards brands issued, Contactless cards, Issuer processors, Major issuers

Cards brands issued, Contactless cards, Issuer processors, Major issuers Card Statistics: Card numbers, Card Use, POS Payments, ATM withdrawals.

Card numbers, Card Use, POS Payments, ATM withdrawals. Card Acquiring: Merchant processors, Major acquirers, Detailed acquirer table, ATMs, ATM networks, POS terminals, POS networks.

Merchant processors, Major acquirers, Detailed acquirer table, ATMs, ATM networks, POS terminals, POS networks. B2C E-commerce: Remote card Payments, Advanced payments, Mobile payments, M-payment initiatives.

