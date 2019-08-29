QDOBA Mexican Eats® Expands Across Canada with Newest Multi-Unit Agreement

Experienced Restauranteurs Slated to Open Multiple Locations

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QDOBA Mexican Eats®, a leading Mexican fast-casual chain, today announced its continued expansion across Canada through an agreement with multi-unit operator, Burgess Enterprise. The five-unit deal focuses on locations to be developed in and around Northern Ontario, with the group’s first QDOBA restaurant set to open in Sault Ste. Marie in early 2020.



“As co-founder and operator of the Ontario-based Wacky Wings concept, I understand the value in providing an elevated dining experience,” said Craig Burgess, CEO of Burgess Enterprise. “When we looked to grow our portfolio with another restaurant, we were immediately impressed with QDOBA – everything from the delicious food to the experienced leadership team. We’re excited to bring the QDOBA brand to fans across Northern Ontario.”

Along with the restaurant set to open in Sault Ste. Marie, Burgess Enterprise is expected to open multiple QDOBA locations over the next few years in Sudbury, Timmins, North Bay and Thunder Bay. Like all QDOBA restaurants, each of these locations will offer the brand’s signature innovative menu with high-quality ingredients, such as flame-grilled adobo steak and adobo chicken cooked-in-house throughout the day, and fan-favorites 3-Cheese Queso and hand-smashed Guac, both available for no additional upcharge.

“In Wacky Wings, Burgess Enterprise has done an incredible job creating and incubating a crowd-pleasing restaurant brand from scratch,” said Keith Guilbault, CEO at QDOBA. “Canada is a growing market for us, and we’re excited to have Craig and his team on board, bringing the QDOBA brand to even more area guests.”

