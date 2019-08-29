Copeland Biosciences Corp. Secures Exclusive Canadian Distribution Rights for CareWear® Wearable Light Therapeutics Systems

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copeland Biosciences Corp , an orthopedic treatment company that provides remedies to relieve inflammatory pain with proprietary pharmaceutical and cannabis-based topical formulations and innovative delivery methods, announced today it has acquired the exclusive Canadian distribution rights to the CareWear® Wearable Light system.



CareWear, is the first wearable, wireless, FDA-listed LED light patch, featuring advanced sports medicine technology utilizing PhotoBioModulation (PBM), to treat and improve tissue recovery. The technology, designed and engineered by CareWear’s team of scientists, engineers and designers, utilizes light energy to increase local blood flow to areas of injury or pain to decrease inflammation and accelerate healing.

“Our exclusive agreement with CareWear marks a major breakthrough in the treatment of sports-related injuries,” said Dr. Glenn Copeland, founder, Chairman and CEO of Copeland Biosciences. “This precise application technology, used in conjunction with our 250+ patented formulations targeting specific areas of tissue injury, can revolutionize the healing potential for injuries and chronic conditions. Moreover, its competitive pricing will enable more patients to take advantage of this new technology, while generating significant incremental revenue streams for Copeland Biosciences.”

“We are excited to be working with Copeland Biosciences in offering our unique platform and technology to the people of Canada,” added Dr. Castel the founder and CEO of CareWear. “Rather than restricting treatments to a clinic or trainer’s room, injury and pain resolution is now mobile and be completed at work, at home or on the go in as little as 30 minutes per day.”

About Copeland Biosciences

Copeland Biosciences Corp, a Canadian-based orthopedic treatment pharmaceutical company, provides safe and effective remedies to relieve inflammatory pain with propriety proprietary pharmaceutical and cannabis-based topical formulations in conjunction with modern technologies and innovative methods. Copeland Biosciences Corp. utilizes an assortment of delivery systems to target specific inflammatory ailments and accelerate the healing process. These ground-breaking discoveries include CBD and non-CBD-based remedies targeting inflammatory pain. Copeland Biosciences unites the extensive orthopedic knowledge of renowned podiatrist Glenn Copeland, who has over forty years of treating sports medicine injuries. All Copeland Biosciences formulations are compounded by a licensed, Canadian Pharmacist, ensuring purity, dosage, concentrations, and safety. Copeland Biosciences has an internationally renowned medical advisory board comprised of Sir Dr Marc Feldmann and Dr Jagdeep Nanchahal. Of Oxford University in the UK.

About CareWear Corp:

CareWear® Corp Wearable Therapeutics is a privately held firm based in Nevada who have developed the world’s first flexible light therapy patches used to accelerate healing and reduce pain. With over 65 global patents issued on their technologies and processes, CareWear technology has been demonstrated effective through published university research and is used by most major league sports teams in the United States. Dr. Castel and the CareWear team have years of experience in product development and design, outcomes research, and clinical education in medical devices for physical medicine, sports and rehabilitation. The Company was a SPIE start-up challenge winner in 2018, a finalist in the Innovation World Cup for the 2019 Gore Innovation center Prize and was named one of the top five disruptive technologies in Sports by ISPO in 2019.

Investor Contact:

Phillip Carlson / Scott Eckstein

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: 212-896-1233 / 212-896-1210

Email: Copeland@kcsa.com

Media Contact:

Dave Schemelia / Tony Forde

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: 212.896.1242 / 347.487.6218

Email: Copeland@kcsa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.