Optimal IdM Named a Niche Player in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal IdM, a leading provider of SaaS-delivered Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, has announced it has been positioned in the Niche Players quadrant of the “2019 Magic Quadrant for Access Management.” Gartner defines the Access Management market as “vendors providing solutions that use access control engines to provide centralized authentication, SSO, session management and authorization enforcement for target applications in multiple use cases (B2E, B2B and B2C). Adaptive and contextual authentication are core elements, as is support for modern identity protocols such as SAML, OAuth2 and OIDC.”



In the Magic Quadrant for this market sector, Gartner analysts evaluated providers offering Access Management, based on the criteria of ability to execute and completeness of vision.

“We are once again very pleased to be positioned in the Niche Players quadrant,” said Mike Brengs, CRO and Managing Partner of Optimal IdM. “We believe our unique pricing model, multiple and single-tenant SaaS delivery offering and our ability to customize our out-of-the-box SaaS solution affirm our positioning on the quadrant.”

The Optimal IdM product and service portfolio includes a full-featured cloud Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform, The OptimalCloud™. The OptimalCloud provides universal SSO, Federation Brokering, Multifactor Authentication Services, authorization enforcement, audit and reporting services. The OptimalCloud is currently integrated with more than 7,000 applications and more are added every day. It can be combined with the exclusive power of Optimal’s Virtual Directory to solve today’s unique identity, cybersecurity, regulatory and compliancy issues.

Optimal IdM’s on-premise offerings include the award winning Virtual Identity Server (VIS), which provides a secure, policy driven SSO solution incorporating Federation Services, and a single manageable console for initial authentication security policies. It provides a single view of hundreds of Active Directory forests, LDAP directories as well as other data repositories like SQL, Oracle and many others. VIS seamlessly integrates with Microsoft applications including SharePoint, Office 365 as well as on-premise legacy applications.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Michael Kelley, Abhyuday Data, Henrique Teixeira, 12 August 2019.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with clients to provide comprehensive enterprise level solutions that meet the specific security and scalability needs of their organizations. Optimal IdM offers its solutions as a managed service offering. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies all over the world. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception.

Optimal IdM has also recently been named to PCMag’s 2019 Best IAM Solutions list and received the 2019 CODiE Award for Best Identity & Access Security Solution. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.

Optimal IdM Contact: Matt Pitchford 317-460-0250 matt.pitchford@optimalidm.com



