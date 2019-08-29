Co-Diagnostics CEO Opens up on Goals and Milestones in Interview with Wall Street Analyzer

/EIN News/ -- New York City, New York, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Analyzer recently completed and published an interview with the CEO of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests. The interview included a discussion of Co-Diagnostics’ mosquito vector program, the company’s three key verticals, their technological advances and competitive advantages in those sectors, and their recent partnerships with LGC in the AgBio industry and with Synbiotics, their joint venture partner in India.



Co-Diagnostics CEO Mr. Dwight Egan also summarized the company’s recent progress and future expectations in part as follows:

“We have strong initiatives underway, we have begun selling products with success, and we will continue to expect that we will see strong gains from quarter to quarter, certainly compared to last year, but also incrementally from quarter to quarter as we attract new customers with these new products.”

Release of the interview coincides with recent news by Co-Diagnostics that they will be featured as a presenting company at the 21st Annual Rodman and Renshaw Global Investment Conference next month. The conference is sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co, who initiated equity research coverage for CODX in Q2 2019 with a price target of $2.00.

The full interview and transcript can be found here: https://bit.ly/33ZEbXL

Disclosure: Co-Diagnostics Inc is a client of BDA International.

About BDA International, Inc.:

BDA International is an independent global Investor Relations firm offering a wide range of IR-related analysis, research and advisory services. In particular, we provide and are compensated for service packages that include strategic action plans and investor/market perception studies to help entities improve communication with customers and investors, and to increase their visibility. BDA International has received no direct compensation related to this release but its principles hold shares of client companies in our personal portfolios, including CODX. BDA International accepts sole responsibility for the content and distribution of the foregoing release, which does not contain any previously unpublished or non-public information. Parties interested in learning more about the relationship between BDA and CODX may do so via the contact information at the bottom of this release.

Disclaimer

The information, opinions and analysis contained herein are based on sources believed to be reliable, but no representation, expressed or implied, is made as to its accuracy, completeness or correctness. The opinions contained in this analysis reflect our current judgment and are subject to change without notice. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for any losses, damages or costs arising from an investor’s or other person’s reliance on or use of this analysis. This analysis is for information purposes only, and is neither a solicitation to buy nor an offer to sell securities, nor a recommendation of any security, although members of the BDA may at times hold a position in the company covered within the article. Co-Diagnostics is a client of BDA International. Past gains are not a representative of future gains. The opinions herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements concerning manufacturing, marketing, growth, and expansion. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” “expect,” “plans,” “should,” “potential,” “forecast,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could affect actual results and cause them to differ materially from expectations expressed herein. A company’s actual results could differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements contained herein. BDA is not a licensed broker, broker dealer, market maker, investment advisor, analyst or underwriter. We recommend that you use the information found herein as an initial starting point for conducting your own research in order to determine your own personal opinion of the companies discussed herein before deciding whether or not to invest. You should seek such investment, tax, financial, accounting or legal advice appropriate for your particular circumstances. Information about many publicly traded companies and other investor resources can be found at www.sec.gov. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

Investor Relations Contact:

M. Dost

BDA International

www.bda-ir.com

dost@bda-ir.com



