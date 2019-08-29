Exergen Thermometer a Top 10 Item to Help Babies Sleep Through the Night Named by Parenting.com, Part of Parents, the #1 Parents Magazine

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No one wants to wake a sleeping baby – especially if that baby is sick. That’s why Exergen Corporation created its TemporalScanner thermometer, whose silent mode and soft glow make it easy to take babies’ temperatures without disturbing them. All a parent has to do is gently scan the child’s forehead. Within seconds they have an accurate reading without probing or disturbing the child. This makes it ideal for sleeping babies as well as every member of the family. Not only is Exergen the most accurate and reliable thermometer on the market, it is also the #1 preferred by both nurses and pediatricians.

Recognizing the universal need for parents to get a good night’s sleep, Parenting.com put together its top ten list of products parents need to help their babies sleep through the night. Their guide, “10 Sanity-Saving Products to Help Baby Sleep Through the Night,” features the Exergen TemporalScanner as an absolute must for mom and dad if they want to sleep when their baby doesn’t feel well. The TemporalScanner is the only thermometer that made the list.

In addition to its consumer models, Exergen also makes professional, medical grade models that let healthcare providers easily and non-invasively take a patient’s temperature. For this reason, Exergen is a top choice for the majority of America’s healthcare facilities.

“We have great respect for Parenting.com, and are proud that they selected Exergen as the thermometer that helps babies sleep through the night. We specifically designed our thermometer with that in mind and it’s gratifying for it to be recognized,” said Francesco Pompei, Ph.D., CEO of Exergen Corporation.

Parenting.com is part of Parents, which was established in 1926 and provides today's parents with the information they need to raise healthy, happy children. They regularly endorse the best products for parent’s and their families.

ABOUT EXERGEN CORPORATION

Exergen manufactures and markets two series of the TemporalScanner thermometer: a professional version for hospitals and clinics, and a consumer version sold in major retailers nationwide. More than two billion temperatures are taken each year with TemporalScanners. Used in thousands of hospitals and clinics across the country as well as in millions of homes, TemporalScanners are the #1 preference of pediatricians, #1 preference of nurses and #1 selling retail thermometer. The Exergen TemporalScanner's accuracy is supported by more than 70 peer-reviewed published studies covering all ages from preterm infants to geriatrics and all care areas from hospitals to homes. For additional information, visit www.exergen.com.

