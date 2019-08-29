Insights Into the Frozen Vegetables Market to 2025 - Advancements in Freezing Technologies Creates Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Vegetables Market by Product, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global frozen vegetables market size was valued at $26,479 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $38,845.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2025.



The growth of the frozen vegetables industry is driven by increase in disposable income of people along with rise in the living standards of consumers around the globe. Furthermore, hectic lifestyle and increase in need for convenience food drive the growth of the market and help increase the frozen vegetable market size.



Growth of the retail network in emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil, has led to increased availability of frozen vegetables, thus supplementing the market growth. However, negative perception of consumers related to nutritional content of frozen food, high cost of freezing technology, and poor freezing facilities in semi-urban & rural areas impede the growth of frozen vegetables market.



Hectic lifestyles has shifted the preference of consumers toward the use of alternatives to regular vegetables. Thus, frozen vegetables have gained increasing popularity among consumers, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the market.



In 2017, the corn segment garnered the highest share in the frozen vegetables market, owing to easy availability of corn all over the world and high application of corn & corn-based food items in quick service restaurants (QSRs) and other food outlets. However, the broccoli segment is expected to witness the substantial growth with CAGR of 7.1% throughout the frozen vegetables market forecast period, due to rise in the trend of health and fitness among consumers worldwide.



By end user, the retail customer segment dominated the frozen vegetables market in 2017. This was attributed to immediate gratification and availability of several options of trail before purchase. The food service industry is expected to witness a moderate growth rate of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of fast-food outlets and QSRs all around the world.



Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment dominated the market in 2017, due the fact that these retail formats provide an augmented shopping experience. Moreover, they offer a one-stop solution to a number of shopping needs, which boosts their popularity across the globe.



The others segment which includes convenience stores, and mom & pop stores, and is expected to witness steady growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of convenience stores. In addition, convenience stores and mom & pop stores are located near residential areas and require less efforts purchasing goods. This ease of purchase adds to the popularity of others segment, thus acting as a key driver of the global frozen vegetables market.



In terms of value, Europe and North America collectively contributed over half of the global market share in the frozen vegetables market in 2017. The key players profiled in the report include Aryzta AG, General Mills Inc., Kraft Foods Group Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Europastry S.A., JBS S.A., Kellogg Company, Nestle S.A., and Flower Foods.



Key Findings



Based on product, the corn segment was the highest contributor to the frozen vegetables market growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment was the highest contributor to the market in terms of value in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on product, the broccoli segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on end user, the retail customers segment accounted for more than two-thirds in the frozen vegetables market share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Based on distribution channel, the others segment accounted is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter: 1 Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology



Chapter: 2 Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter: 3 Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Growth of Retail Network in Emerging Economies

3.4.1.2. Rise in Participation of Females in the Workforce

3.4.1.3. Increase in Consumption of Frozen Vegetables by QSRs

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Negative Consumer Perception Related to Nutritional Content in Frozen Vegetables

3.4.2.2. Poor Freezing Facilities in Semi-Urban & Rural Areas

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Advancements in Freezing Technologies

3.5. Market Share Analysis, 2017-2025 (%)



Chapter: 4 Frozen Vegetables Market, by Product

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Asparagus

4.3. Broccoli

4.4. Green Peas

4.5. Mushroom

4.6. Spinach

4.7. Corn

4.8. Green Beans

4.9. Others



Chapter: 5 Frozen Vegetables Market, by End-user

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Food Service Industry

5.3. Retail Customers



Chapter: 6 Frozen Vegetables Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Discounters

6.3. Supermarket/Hypermarket

6.4. Others



Chapter: 7 Frozen Vegetables Market, by Region

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utrdc3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.