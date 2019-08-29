Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- - Revenue for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Increased 6.0% to $315 million -



- Company Updates Fiscal 2020 Modeling Assumptions -

WEST FARGO, N.D., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2019.

David Meyer, Titan Machinery’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In the fiscal second quarter, we achieved better than expected growth in our Agriculture segment and our Construction segment achieved its fourth consecutive quarter of increased quarter-over-quarter top and bottom line results. These positives were met with lower results from our International segment, which was impacted by unfavorable conditions and a tough comparison to the prior year. Given the better than expected performance of our Agriculture segment during the first six months, we are increasing our fiscal year 2020 Agriculture revenue expectations."

Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, revenue was $315.0 million, compared to $297.2 million in the second quarter last year. Equipment sales were $214.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $203.6 million in the second quarter last year. Parts sales were $59.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $55.5 million in the second quarter last year. Revenue generated from service was $26.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $23.2 million in the second quarter last year. Revenue from rental and other was $14.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $15.0 million in the second quarter last year.

Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $64.0 million, compared to $58.9 million in the second quarter last year. The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by higher revenue. Gross profit margins increased 50 basis points to 20.3% versus the comparable period last year largely due to a shift in gross profit mix.

Operating expenses increased by $7.2 million to $54.9 million, or 17.4% of revenue, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $47.6 million, or 16.0% of revenue, for the second quarter of last year. Current quarter expenses were impacted by higher International segment operating expenses resulting from our AGRAM acquisition, ERP transition costs incurred in the quarter, and increased costs associated with supporting increased activity levels in our Agriculture and Construction segments.

Floorplan and other interest expense, which totaled $2.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, decreased a combined $1.9 million, or 43.9%, compared to the second quarter of last year. Most of the decrease was due to lower interest expense resulting from the May 1, 2019 retirement of the remaining balance of the Company’s convertible notes.

Net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $5.5 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.25, compared to net income of $5.2 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.23, for the second quarter of last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $6.9 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.31, compared to adjusted net income of $6.3 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.28, for the second quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $16.8 million in the second quarter of last year.

Segment Results

Agriculture Segment - Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $165.7 million, compared to $151.9 million in the second quarter last year. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by increased equipment revenue and increases in parts and service revenues. Income before income taxes for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $6.2 million, compared to $5.0 million of income before income taxes and $5.2 million of adjusted income before income taxes, in the second quarter last year.

Construction Segment - Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $84.0 million, compared to $77.5 million in the second quarter last year. The increase in revenue was the result of increased equipment, parts and service revenues. Income before income taxes for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1.3 million, compared to break even income before income taxes and $0.3 million of adjusted income before income taxes, in the second quarter last year.

International Segment - Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $65.3 million, compared to $67.8 million in the second quarter last year. The decrease in revenue was the result of lower equipment sales, partially offset by the revenue contribution from our AGRAM business following our acquisition in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Income before income taxes for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $0.5 million, compared to $3.7 million of income before income taxes and $3.9 million of adjusted income before income taxes, in the second quarter last year.

Fiscal 2020 First Six Months Results

Revenue was $593.3 million for the first six months of fiscal 2020, compared to $540.9 million for the same period last year. Net income for the first six months of fiscal 2020 was $5.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $3.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, net income for the first six months of fiscal 2020 was $7.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income of $4.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $23.2 million in the first six months of fiscal 2020, compared to $22.1 million in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2020 with $49.5 million of cash. The Company’s inventory level increased to $629.2 million as of July 31, 2019, compared to $491.1 million as of January 31, 2019. This inventory increase includes a $130.2 million increase in equipment inventory, which reflects an increase in new equipment inventory of $151.9 million, partially offset by a $21.8 million decrease in used equipment inventory. The Company had $451.9 million outstanding floorplan payables on $640.0 million total floorplan lines of credit as of July 31, 2019, compared to $273.8 million outstanding floorplan payables as of January 31, 2019. The increase in our floorplan payable balance is primarily due to increased equipment inventory levels and the payoff of the Company's convertible notes in the quarter ended July 31, 2019.

In the first six months of fiscal 2020, the Company’s net cash used for operating activities was $6.3 million, compared to $14.1 million in the first six months of fiscal 2019. The Company evaluates its cash flow from operating activities net of all floorplan payable activity and maintaining a constant level of equity in its equipment inventory. Taking these adjustments into account, adjusted net cash used for operating activities was $49.3 million in the first six months of fiscal 2020, compared to $36.5 million in the first six months of fiscal 2019.

Mr. Meyer concluded, "We continue to prudently manage our overall business through this prolonged challenging agriculture cycle with an emphasis on customer support. This focus is driving continued overall growth in our higher margin parts and service businesses, particularly in service where we grew nearly 16% in the second quarter. The improved performance of this higher margin business, along with the strength of our balance sheet, has us well positioned to capitalize on future strategic opportunities."

Updated Fiscal 2020 Modeling Assumptions

The following are the Company's current expectations for fiscal 2020 modeling assumptions:

Current Assumptions Previous Assumptions Segment Revenue Agriculture Up 2-7% Flat Construction Up 5-10% Up 5-10% International(1) Up 2-7% Up 10-15% Diluted EPS $0.50 - $0.70 $0.50 - $0.70 Adjusted Diluted EPS(2) $0.75 - $0.95 $0.75 - $0.95 (1)Includes the full year impact of our AGRAM acquisition completed on July 2, 2018. (2)Excludes approximately $0.25 per diluted share impact of anticipated ERP-related expenses to be incurred with external consultants/vendors as well as the incremental impact of accelerated amortization of our existing ERP platform such that the assets are fully amortized when replaced, which is anticipated to occur in the first half of fiscal 2021.

Three and Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 Revenue and Cost of Revenue Amounts

The revenue and cost of revenue amounts reported for the three and six month periods ended July 31, 2018 are presented on an as corrected basis following the correction of an immaterial error as previously reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019. See this Annual Report on Form 10-K and the to-be-filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended July 31, 2019 for additional information.

Conference Call and Presentation Information

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 705-6003 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 493-6725. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, September 12, 2019, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13693558.

A copy of the presentation that will accompany the prepared remarks on the conference call is available on the Company’s website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com. An archive of the audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com for 30 days following the audio webcast.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within this release, the Company refers to certain adjusted financial measures, which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures as identified in this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating current period performance and in assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting also includes non-GAAP measures. Generally, the non-GAAP measures include adjustments for items such as costs associated with our restructuring activities, impairment charges, and the charges associated with our ERP transition. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for the GAAP financial measures presented in this release and the Company's financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations are attached to this release. The tables included in the Non-GAAP Reconciliations section reconcile net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share, income (loss) before income taxes, and net cash provided by (used for) operating activities (all GAAP financial measures) for the periods presented to adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted income (loss) before income taxes, and adjusted net cash provided by (used for) operating activities (all non-GAAP financial measures) for the periods presented.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. The network consists of US locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “potential,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management. Forward-looking statements made in this release, which may include statements regarding Agriculture, Construction, and International segment initiatives and improvements, segment revenue realization, growth and profitability expectations, inventory expectations, leverage expectations, agricultural and construction equipment industry conditions and trends, and modeling assumptions and expected results of operations for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2020, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Titan Machinery’s actual results in current or future periods to differ materially from the forecasted assumptions and expected results. The Company’s risks and uncertainties include, among other things, a substantial dependence on a single distributor, the continued availability of organic growth and acquisition opportunities, potential difficulties integrating acquired stores, industry supply levels, fluctuating agriculture and construction industry economic conditions, the success of recently implemented initiatives within the Company’s operating segments, the uncertainty and fluctuating conditions in the capital and credit markets, difficulties in conducting international operations, foreign currency risks, governmental agriculture policies, seasonal fluctuations, the ability of the Company to reduce inventory levels, climate conditions, disruption in receiving ample inventory financing, and increased competition in the geographic areas served. These and other risks are more fully described in Titan Machinery’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as applicable. Titan Machinery conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risk factors may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor to assess the impact of all such risk factors on Titan Machinery’s business or the extent to which any individual risk factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Other than required by law, Titan Machinery disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce results of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR, Inc.

John Mills, jmills@icrinc.com

Partner

646-277-1254





TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) July 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 49,517 $ 56,745 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 86,486 77,500 Inventories 629,246 491,091 Prepaid expenses and other 8,270 15,556 Total current assets 773,519 640,892 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 146,908 138,950 Operating lease assets 95,432 — Deferred income taxes 3,173 3,010 Goodwill 1,649 1,161 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 7,351 7,247 Other 1,164 1,178 Total noncurrent assets 255,677 151,546 Total Assets $ 1,029,196 $ 792,438 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 18,928 $ 16,607 Floorplan payable 451,934 273,756 Senior convertible notes — 45,249 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,306 2,067 Current operating lease liabilities 12,184 — Deferred revenue 30,540 46,409 Accrued expenses and other 36,964 36,364 Total current liabilities 553,856 420,452 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 34,581 20,676 Operating lease liabilities 93,248 — Deferred income taxes 4,492 4,955 Other long-term liabilities 7,060 11,044 Total long-term liabilities 139,381 36,675 Stockholders' Equity Common stock — — Additional paid-in-capital 249,228 248,423 Retained earnings 88,830 89,228 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,099 ) (2,340 ) Total stockholders' equity 335,959 335,311 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,029,196 $ 792,438





TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Equipment $ 214,435 $ 203,626 $ 408,390 $ 371,396 Parts 59,202 55,451 111,140 102,313 Service 26,832 23,169 49,662 43,205 Rental and other 14,512 14,985 24,079 24,032 Total Revenue 314,981 297,231 593,271 540,946 Cost of Revenue Equipment 190,707 181,181 363,861 330,404 Parts 41,732 39,349 78,546 72,588 Service 8,737 7,296 16,219 14,163 Rental and other 9,778 10,504 16,719 17,332 Total Cost of Revenue 250,954 238,330 475,345 434,487 Gross Profit 64,027 58,901 117,926 106,459 Operating Expenses 54,855 47,633 107,410 94,360 Impairment of Long-Lived Assets — 156 135 156 Restructuring Costs — 565 — 565 Income from Operations 9,172 10,547 10,381 11,378 Other Income (Expense) Interest income and other income (expense) 620 1,462 1,414 1,846 Floorplan interest expense (1,399 ) (1,727 ) (2,276 ) (3,077 ) Other interest expense (966 ) (2,490 ) (2,607 ) (4,520 ) Income Before Income Taxes 7,427 7,792 6,912 5,627 Provision for Income Taxes 1,916 2,612 1,846 2,061 Net Income 5,511 5,180 5,066 3,566 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.16 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 21,964 21,831 21,922 21,788





TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 Operating Activities Net income $ 5,066 $ 3,566 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used for operating activities Depreciation and amortization 13,264 11,447 Impairment 135 156 Other, net 7,643 5,022 Changes in assets and liabilities Inventories (140,149 ) (73,915 ) Manufacturer floorplan payable 128,635 69,225 Other working capital (20,897 ) (29,588 ) Net Cash Used for Operating Activities (6,303 ) (14,087 ) Investing Activities Property and equipment purchases (12,350 ) (5,754 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 670 614 Acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired (2,972 ) — Other, net 14 (169 ) Net Cash Used for Investing Activities (14,638 ) (5,309 ) Financing Activities Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable 49,937 50,422 Principal payments on senior convertible notes (45,644 ) (20,025 ) Net proceeds from (payments on) long-term debt and finance leases 9,846 (14,062 ) Other, net (492 ) (618 ) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 13,647 15,717 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 66 (44 ) Net Change in Cash (7,228 ) (3,723 ) Cash at Beginning of Period 56,745 53,396 Cash at End of Period $ 49,517 $ 49,673





TITAN MACHINERY INC. Segment Results (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Revenue Agriculture $ 165,692 $ 151,877 9.1 % $ 319,464 $ 293,831 8.7 % Construction 84,039 77,521 8.4 % 154,782 138,566 11.7 % International 65,250 67,833 (3.8 ) % 119,025 108,549 9.7 % Total $ 314,981 $ 297,231 6.0 % $ 593,271 $ 540,946 9.7 % Income Before Income Taxes Agriculture $ 6,177 $ 4,960 24.5 % $ 8,053 $ 6,283 28.2 % Construction 1,334 (30 ) n/m (888 ) (2,927 ) 69.7 % International 505 3,726 (86.4 ) % 722 3,639 (80.2 ) % Segment income (loss) before income taxes 8,016 8,656 (7.4 ) % 7,887 6,995 12.8 % Shared Resources (589 ) (864 ) 31.8 % (975 ) (1,368 ) 28.7 % Total $ 7,427 $ 7,792 (4.7 ) % $ 6,912 $ 5,627 22.8 %





TITAN MACHINERY INC. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted Net Income Net Income $ 5,511 $ 5,180 $ 5,066 $ 3,566 Adjustments ERP transition costs 1,701 — 2,716 — Loss on repurchase of senior convertible notes — 615 — 615 Restructuring and impairment charges — 721 135 721 Total Pre-Tax Adjustments 1,701 1,336 2,851 1,336 Less: Tax Effect of Adjustments (1) 357 248 599 248 Total Adjustments 1,344 1,088 2,252 1,088 Adjusted Net Income $ 6,855 $ 6,268 $ 7,318 $ 4,654 Adjusted Diluted EPS Diluted EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.16 Adjustments (2) ERP transition costs 0.08 — 0.13 — Loss on repurchase of senior convertible notes — 0.03 — 0.03 Restructuring and impairment charges — 0.03 — 0.03 Total Pre-Tax Adjustments 0.08 0.06 0.13 0.06 Less: Tax Effect of Adjustments (1) 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.01 Total Adjustments 0.06 0.05 0.10 0.05 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.31 $ 0.28 0.33 0.21 Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 7,427 $ 7,792 $ 6,912 $ 5,627 Adjustments ERP transition costs 1,701 — 2,716 — Loss on repurchase of senior convertible notes — 615 — 615 Restructuring and impairment charges — 721 135 721 Total Adjustments 1,701 1,336 2,851 1,336 Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $ 9,128 $ 9,128 $ 9,763 $ 6,963 Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes - Agriculture Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 6,177 $ 4,960 $ 8,053 $ 6,283 Restructuring and impairment charges — 233 — 233 Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $ 6,177 $ 5,193 $ 8,053 $ 6,516 Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes - Construction Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 1,334 $ (30 ) $ (888 ) $ (2,927 ) Restructuring and impairment charges — 332 135 332 Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $ 1,334 $ 302 $ (753 ) $ (2,595 ) Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes - International Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 505 $ 3,726 $ 722 $ 3,639 Restructuring and impairment charges — 156 — 156 Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $ 505 $ 3,882 $ 722 $ 3,795 Adjusted EBITDA Net Income $ 5,511 $ 5,180 $ 5,066 $ 3,566 Adjustments Interest expense, net of interest income 885 2,365 2,419 4,264 Provision for income taxes 1,916 2,612 1,846 2,061 Depreciation and amortization 7,200 5,921 13,264 11,447 EBITDA 15,512 16,078 22,595 21,338 Adjustments ERP transition costs (excluding depreciation) 327 — 426 — Restructuring and impairment charges — 721 135 721 Total Adjustments 327 721 561 721 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,839 $ 16,799 $ 23,156 $ 22,059 Adjusted Net Cash Provided By (Used for) Operating Activities Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Operating Activities $ (6,303 ) $ (14,087 ) Net Change in Non-Manufacturer Floorplan Payable 49,937 50,422 Adjustment for Constant Equity in Inventory (92,977 ) (72,833 ) Adjusted Net Cash Provided By (Used for) Operating Activities $ (49,343 ) $ (36,498 ) (1) The tax effect of U.S. related adjustments was calculated using a 21% tax rate, determined based on a 21% federal statutory rate and no impact for state taxes given our valuation allowance against state deferred tax assets. No tax effect was recognized for foreign related items as all adjustments occurred in a foreign jurisdiction that has a full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. (2) Adjustments are net of amounts allocated to participating securities where applicable.







