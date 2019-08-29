Matrix Service Awarded Onsite Mechanical Services at the Shell Puget Sound Refinery

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today that its subsidiary Matrix Service Inc. has been awarded a five-year contract as the primary onsite mechanical services contractor at the Shell Puget Sound Refinery, providing a variety of embedded services including daily onsite maintenance, small capital projects, and turnaround support.

“We are very proud of our long-standing relationship and history of service to Shell, which has included turnaround, tank repair and industrial cleaning services at a number of its refineries, including Shell Martinez, Shell Deer Park, Shell Puget Sound and the Shell Carson Complex,” said Matrix Service Company President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Hewitt. “We look forward to expanding the services we provide to Shell to include routine mechanical maintenance services and appreciate their continued trust as demonstrated by the award of this important multi-year contract. We share the commitment Shell has to world-class safety and look forward to providing continued service excellence to support their business objectives.”

About Matrix Service Company

Founded in 1984, Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) is parent to a family of companies that include Matrix Service Inc., Matrix NAC, Matrix PDM Engineering and Matrix Applied Technologies. Our subsidiaries design, build and maintain infrastructure critical to North America's energy and industrial markets. Matrix Service Company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with subsidiary offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

With a culture driven by its core values of safety, integrity, stewardship, positive relationships, community involvement and delivering the best, Matrix has twice been named to Forbes Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America and is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

For more information about Matrix, please contact:

Matrix Service Company

Kevin S. Cavanah

Vice President and CFO

T: 918-838-8822

Email: ir@matrixservicecompany.com

Kellie Smythe

Senior Director, Investor Relations

T: 918-359-8267

Email: ksmythe@matrixservicecompany.com

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “continues,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “believe,” “estimate,” “should” and “will” and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company’s operations, economic performance and management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including those factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections and elsewhere in the Company’s reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition. We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.