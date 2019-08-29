Geneva National to Break Ground on Custom-Designed Lodging

Country Club Living for Resort Guests Coming Spring 2020

/EIN News/ -- LAKE GENEVA, Wis., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geneva National Resort & Club , Lake Geneva’s quintessential golf resort, will introduce its most indulgent accommodations to date with the unveiling in May 2020 of new boutique lodging. Divided into two 16-unit buildings, these 32 custom-designed suites will feature luxurious residential-style interiors and offer large-scale windows and doors which flood the interiors with natural light and dramatically frame the golf course and lake views.

Inspired by the relaxed sophistication of coastal architecture, the accommodations are designed by award-winning Altevers Associates , known for timeless interiors and classic design. The San Diego-based designers will showcase the beauty of Lake Geneva, incorporating the landscape into the design process through carefully considered vantage points from the private terraces and the use of natural textural finishes.

Just a nine iron from the tee box, these oversized accommodations will feature an airy central living room with fireplace, comfortable seating, and private terraces. Designed to embrace open space and invite the natural world into the guest accommodation experience, the suites will span some 630 to 850 square feet.

“A getaway to Geneva National Resort & Club conveys the ultimate in Lake Country hospitality and legendary golf,” said Garth L. Chambers, President of Paloma Resort Properties and owner of Geneva National Resort & Club. “Our goal in introducing these new accommodations is to elevate the overall experience with a five-star stay at our premier golf resort. We look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy our interpretation of this new level of style, comfort and service.”

For more than 25 years, Chicago-area golfers have favored Geneva National Resort & Club’s three signature courses designed by legends Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Lee Trevino. With the addition of this upscale on-course lodging option, those seeking to experience these three unique courses can stay alongside the fairway while being ideally situated to the resort’s multi-award-winning Hunt Club Steakhouse , new turf. kitchen + tap , TrackMan 4 Simulator Studio , and state-of-the-art Wellness Center .

About Paloma Resort Properties

Recognized as an innovative force in the hospitality and golf industry, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin-based Paloma Resort Properties continues to be a leader for expertise in the management, development, and design of superb Midwest resorts, hotels, and lifestyle communities. www. palomaresortproperties.com

Contact: Barbara Karabas

Director of Marketing

bkarabas@palomaresorts.com

262.245.7065



