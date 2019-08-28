BONUS: A Successful Records Recovery Effort

Since 2004, LM and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) have been working jointly to recover, digitize, and manage records for the decommissioned Boiling Nuclear Superheater (BONUS) site for long-term stewardship. The contents of the boxes are important site records as evidence of communication, decisions, actions, and history. LM and PREPA are jointly responsible for ensuring that the BONUS site continues to be protective of human health and the environment, while preserving historical site information.

In 2018, PREPA shipped 394 boxes of the BONUS records collection from their San Juan office to the Legacy Management Business Center in Morgantown, West Virginia, where they would be indexed and archived. Some of the records discovered in the collection included specification drawings for the design of the reactor facility and purchase orders and vendor information material for operating components dating back to the 1960s.

The records recovery project is scheduled for completion in September 2019. Because of the integrated approach taken by PREPA, LM and LM Support contractors, only 17 percent of the original records cataloged are needed for historical significance and long-term stewardship. As a result, the forecasted cost to digitize the entire collection of records was significantly reduced.

“The BONUS record project has been a successful collaboration between LM and PREPA,” said Cliff Carpenter, the BONUS LM Site Manager. “We were faced with some unique challenges and were able to deliver in a timely and responsible manner to safely preserve the record of BONUS reactor for future generations.”