MEDIA ADVISORY - BCUC to Issue Gasoline and Diesel Prices Inquiry Report

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, August 30, 2019, David M. Morton, Chair and CEO of the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) will present the key findings from the BCUC’s Inquiry into Gasoline and Diesel Prices in BC.



Per the Terms of Reference established by the BC Government in Order in Council No. 254 , the Inquiry Panel explored factors that may be influencing gasoline and diesel prices in BC since 2015, including:

the differences, if any, in refining and retail margins;

factors that contribute to both retail and wholesale price fluctuations such as access to refineries, the amount of fuel in storage, refinery and pipeline capacity, market size and demand, distribution methods and seasonal variations;

how competition impacts pricing; and

what other jurisdictions are doing to enhance transparency in how gasoline and diesel prices are determined.

As requested, the Panel also explored mechanisms the province could use to moderate price fluctuations and increases.

A copy of the Final Report and the Executive Summary will be posted to the Inquiry’s proceeding page on the BCUC website.

Members of the media are encouraged to register in advance with media@bcuc.com . Details are subject to change; updates will be provided by BCUC Communications (as required).

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Friday, August 30, 2019

Time: 11am (PST)

Location: The Law Courts Inn Restaurant, #500-800 Smithe St, 4th floor, Vancouver, BC V6Z 2E1

Listen Live: A live audio broadcast will be available at https://www.allwestbc.com/webcast.html

CONTACT INFORMATION

Krissy Van Loon

Manager, Communications

British Columbia Utilities Commission

Phone: 604-660-4700

Email: media@bcuc.com



