Mohawk Group Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

The DA Davidson 18th Annual Technology Conference at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City on September 4 th at 4:30 PM Eastern Time; and



at 4:30 PM Eastern Time; and The CL King 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference at the Omni Berkshire Place Hotel in New York City on September 19th at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Presentation materials and the webcasts of these events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.mohawkgp.com/investor-relations .

About Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. and subsidiaries (“Mohawk”) is a rapidly growing technology-enabled consumer products company that uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. Mohawk predominately operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay, and Walmart. Mohawk has incubated and grouped four owned and operated brands: hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Mohawk sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances (i.e., dehumidifiers and air conditioners), beauty related products and, to a lesser extent, consumer electronics. Mohawk was founded on the premise that if a company selling consumer packaged goods was founded today, it would apply artificial intelligence and machine learning, the synthesis of massive quantities of data and the use of social proof to validate high caliber product offerings as opposed to over-reliance on brand value and other traditional marketing tactics.

Investor Contact:

Brendon Frey, ICR

brendon.frey@icrinc.com

203-682-8200



