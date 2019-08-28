Back-to-School: Free Educational Materials for Teachers

Students now have an understanding of their human rights and are less likely to become victims of human trafficking or domestic violence

High-quality printed materials and videos educating youth on their fundamental human rights made available for free by Youth for Human Rights International.

Teachers are valuable pillars of our communities. They deserve access to quality resources for their students. That's why we make our resources, including our Education Package, free to teachers.” — Erica Rodgers, Director of Youth for Human Rights National Office

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The goal of a world where people treat each other with respect and dignity is far from a reality. Within the United States, human rights abuses are clearly evident with police brutality accruing regularly, hate crimes related to religious discrimination on the rise, and thousands of American children across the country being sold into slavery via human trafficking. Our only hope? A world reborn through understanding and respect of human rights.

The #OutOfMyPocket movement, a social media campaign launched last year by the National Education Association through which educators are sharing their stories, revealed alarming facts. Shockingly, in the 21st century, public school educators are reaching into their own pockets to pay for school supplies without reimbursement, the average amount spent a year by every teacher is $479. Filling the need for high-quality and effective human rights education, Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) provides educators worldwide with complete Education Packages in 18 languages, free of charge. These packages are ready to be ordered by teachers just in time to go back to school.

“Teachers are valuable pillars of our communities. They deserve access to quality resources for their students. That's why we make our resources, including our Education Package, free to teachers,” said Erica Rodgers, Director of Youth for Human Rights International’s National Office in Washington, DC.

Youth for Human Rights International, a nonprofit organization based in California, is committed to educating people worldwide on their human rights and accompanying responsibilities as outlined in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, assisting and enabling young people to become leaders, advocating for tolerance and peace.

While many other global human rights organizations focus on raising concerns about human rights violations, advancing research and advocating on behalf of the victims of abuse, Youth for Human Rights International complements this work by addressing those issues with educational materials and activities.

“Youth for Human Rights International focuses on preventive actions,” said Ms. Rodgers. “While other organizations are working to handle the aftermath of human rights abuses already committed, we are working to prevent the abuses from happening in the first place through broad scale education in their basic human rights.”

At the core of its campaign are the informational “What Are Human Rights?” booklets, introducing youth and adults to the 30 rights in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, illustrated in simple and clear language. They have been provided free of charge to millions of people and are made available in 19 languages at https://www.youthforhumanrights.org/request-info/human-rights-booklet.html

The increasing interest of young people in learning their human rights led to the creation of 30 accompanying audiovisual public service messages. Each illustrates an article of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights through scenarios that appeal to anyone, enabling individuals of any age and literacy level to understand and apply this document.

Included in each free Education Package are the following human rights action tools:

1. The Youth for Human Rights Educator’s Guide - contains lesson plans, enrichment activities, ideas for activating the students on human rights education and a list of specific correlations of the lessons to model education standards. This is a resource for implementing a complete human rights curriculum in your class or school, or can be integrated into an existing curriculum.

2. The Story of Human Rights - a powerful and compelling documentary film that defines human rights by telling the dramatic story of their history and development from earliest times to the present day. It is suitable for all ages and is available in 26 languages.

3. Public Service Announcements (PSAs)– they depict each of the 30 Articles of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. These individual videos portray in real-life terms what each one of the 30 human rights is. They have been airing on TV, in movie theaters and sports stadiums all over the world. They are translated in 17 languages.

4. UNITED music video, a winner of more than a dozen international awards—including “Best Short Film” at the New York International Independent Film Festival. This five-minute, street-savvy, multi-ethnic video gives a human rights message and advocates nonviolence, and is available in 17 languages.

5. The What Are Human Rights? booklet contains a fully illustrated, youth version of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights that makes human rights understandable for young people. It is available in packages of 24.

6. A set of 30 posters - highlighting each one the 30 human rights to help reinforce human rights education in schools or community centers.

7. Glossary of terms, references to print and online resources.

These are tools that can empower any educator to bring human rights to life for young people through education. If you are an educator, request your free Education Package.

No One Can Take Away Your Human Rights



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.