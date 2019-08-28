Opera Limited to present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- OSLO, Norway, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s leading browser providers, an influential player in the field of content platforms, and emerging fintech provider announced today that Frode Jacobsen, CFO, and Derrick Nueman, Head of Investor Relations, will present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in New York, NY.



Event Details:

Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019

Fireside Chat: 3:40 p.m. ET

A webcast presentation will be available on Opera’s investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com .

About Opera



Founded in 1995 in Norway, Opera delivers browsers, AI-driven digital content platforms and fintech solutions to more than 350 million people worldwide. The company remains one of the most innovative browser creators in the world. Opera is listed on Nasdaq under the OPRA ticker symbol.

Investor Relations Contact:

Derrick Nueman

investor-relations@opera.com or (408) 596-3055

For media enquiries, please contact: press-team@opera.com



