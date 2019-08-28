The Accent Coach Shares One Critical Tip to Communicating with Remote Workers

Claudette Roche is a dialect coach who teaches accent reduction. She teaches foreign and American accents to actors and business persons/executives. In 2010 she was named as one of The Top 5 Voice Coaches by Hollywood Weekly Magazine.

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote workers and hiring individuals in other countries have never been higher than in today’s society. The internet makes it easy. There are even websites specifically built to help remote workers and freelancers find work. Further, various communication platforms exist that make collaborating all that much easier.

The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, has coached various individuals on executive speech, as well as accent reduction. She discusses how and why this has never been more important than today, especially when it comes to hiring remote workers or workers across international borders. She further shares a critical tip that is underutilized by many individuals involved in international business.

“The internet has really changed the way we communicate. And I’ve said that before, but it’s done it in more ways than one,” Roche says.

Roche continues to state that it may not be entirely suitable for these individuals to reduce there accent fully. She says, “They are talking to people from all kinds of nationalities and backgrounds. When this is the case, it’s harder just to pick one accent to emulate. It’s easier to use certain tips and tricks to allow the listener to understand you better.”

Roche continues, “Step one is really being aware of how you come off. Sometimes, especially when a person is excited about an idea, they tend to speed up the pace of their speech. If the accent is already hard for the other person to understand, this will create even more miscommunication.”

The Accent Coach suggests slowing down the pace of one’s speech when communicating with others of different dialects and accents. “It really allows the other person time to comprehend and process what you’re saying. Essentially, it gives them time to decipher and catch up.” Roche adds, “I would even go as far as to suggest asking them if they understand or if your pace is working for them. It helps show them you care whether or not they understand you.”

It may seem like slowing down the pace of speech would take up more time. But The Accent Coach disagrees, “In the long run, you won’t have to repeat yourself a million times. Fewer mistakes will be made. And overall, I think both parties walk away happier and more satisfied with the interaction that has just taken place. In turn, it means the project itself will likely be more successful.”



