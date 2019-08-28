Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas Debuts Exclusive New Beverage

Tastea Logo

Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas debuts the Hibiscus Guava Spritzer available only at the Nood Beach Festival in Huntington Beach, CA.

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas debuts the exclusive new Hibiscus Guava Spritzer, available ONLY at the Nood Beach Food and Music Festival.

Presented by Foodbeast, Nood Beach will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 on the sands of Huntington Beach, CA, and features headliners Snoop Dogg, E-40, plus 20 noodle vendors.

Available only to Nood Beach attendees, the Hibiscus Guava Spritzer is a sparkling hibiscus iced tea drink infused with guava and topped with real dragon fruit bits. It’s vibrant pink hue and refreshing fruit flavors make it the coolest drink at the beach fest.

The Hibiscus Guava Spritzer is available for $4. Festival guests can upgrade their exclusive beverage with the addition of crystal boba for just $1 more.

Tastea’s special Nood Beach menu also features the top-selling Peach Me Sweetea, a delicious blend of peach and strawberry flavored black tea with real peach and strawberry bits.

The first Tastea opened in 2001 in Garden Grove, CA. Their mission is to bring new and exciting beverages to their patrons. Tastea has 15 locations across California, Arizona and Texas, with more locations opening soon.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.