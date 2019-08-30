Harbor Life Settlements offers a life settlement option to seniors looking for a way to cover medical expenses, lower their monthly expenses.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, August 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Settlement Company Helps Seniors Fund Immediate & Long-Term Needs Harbor Life Settlements offers a life settlement option to seniors looking for a way to cover medical expenses, lower their monthly expenses, and fully enjoy retirement.Settlement companies like Harbor Life will do the work to help eligible individuals sell their life insurance policy to help fund both immediate and long-term needs and resolve financial difficulties. This quick cash-out could cover living expenses, long-term medical care, leisure activities, and more.According to the US Government Accountability Office and the London Business School, “Selling a life insurance policy can pay seniors an average of 4 to 11 times more than what they would receive from the insurer for a surrendered policy.”What is a Life Settlement?Many are unaware that a life insurance policy is actually a liquid asset that can be sold for up to 70% of its death benefit value. A life settlement includes the single transaction of selling a policy to a third party for a lump sum. Eligibility to sell a life insurance policy may depend on various factors, but participants must either be terminally ill or over 70 with an eligible policy over $50,000.Contact Harbor Life if you are interested in selling your life insurance policy to take care of upcoming expenses, reduce your expenses, or begin an early retirement.Contact Harbor LifeJessi Groganjessi@harborlifesettlements.com(800) 694-0006+1 (800) 694-0006About Harbor LifeHarbor Life offers over 30 years of experience and a reputation as a trusted company to provide a cash offer for a life insurance policy and facilitate the sale. They help individuals navigate each phase of a life settlement by providing direct access to providers across the country. Harbor Life works to provide the best cash price possible for a policy and offers a free estimate with no obligation to sell. Contact them today to determine your eligibility and start the process of selling a life insurance policy for cash.



