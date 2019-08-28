Asset declaration stimulates crack down on impunity

Dundo, ANGOLA, August 28 - Declaration of assets by public managers boosts probity and fight against impunity, corruption and other economic and financial crimes.,

The importance of combat of this evil was stressed by national director of prevention and fight against corruption, Inocencia Pinto, on Wednesday in Dundo, eastern Lunda Norte province.

Addressing the topic on ”Economic and Financial Crime”, in the light of the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM), Pinto urged the managers to declare their assets and income at the beginning and end of their duties.

She defended the change of system of declaration of assets, from closed to open, in order to avoid speculation around the holders of public office.

The official stressed the approval by the Cabinet Council of the law that regulates wiretapping, video surveillance, protection measures for witnesses and whistleblowers.

In 2018, the country recorded 128 inquiries into economic and financial crimes that resulted in 279 cases under investigation, 38 of which were referred to the court and 35 others filed.

The General Attorney's Office recently referred to the Supreme Court the criminal cases involving former Luanda governor, Higino Carneiro and the director of the extinct Institutional Communication Revitalisation and Execution Office (Grecima), Manuel Rabelais.

Both are indicted for mismanagement of public goods, embezzlement, violation of the rules of execution of the plan and budget, as well as abuse of power and money laundering.

