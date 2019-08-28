Insights Into the World Market for Hip Replacement Implants, 2016-2019 & 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hip Replacement Implants Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hip replacement implants market was valued at US$ 7,202.5 Mn in 2017 expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2026.



Key Market Movements

The growing prevalence of osteoarthritis and other orthopedic ailments

Growing awareness and affordability of hip replacement procedures globally

Technological developments in the implants with better patient outcomes and reduced post-surgical complication

High growth in the developing region such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The global hip replacement implants market is driven by growing number of hip arthroplasty throughout the globe, the rising prevalence of osteoporosis, osteoarthritis and hip ailments leading to hip replacement surgeries. Growth in trauma and injuries have also boosted the number of hip arthroplasty in recent years.



Product innovation and continuous research and development to improve the hip systems and materials is the major driver in increased demand for hip replacement implants.



Many studies have emphasized the benefits of replacement surgeries in reducing pain, improved quality of life and overall cost of healthcare and resources. However, the cost of the overall procedure is acting as a hindering factor for the growth of hip replacement implants, especially in developing countries with unorganized insurance and reimbursement structure.



In terms of a material type, the hip replacement implants market was dominated by metal-on-polyethylene market segment. Use of antioxidant enhanced polyethylene has resulted in a reduction of wearing and osteolysis of the implant. Ceramic-on-polyethylene is also expected to exhibit high growth rate during the forecast period.



In terms of end-user, hospitals end-user segment held the largest share in the global hip replacement implants market owing to the higher number of surgeries in the hospitals. However, ambulatory surgical centers are projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the lowered cost of a procedure and waiting time for a procedure as compared to hospitals. According to a study, close to 236,733 hip surgeries were carried out in ambulatory surgical centers in North America in 2017, and expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.



On the basis of geography, North America held the largest market in the global hip replacement implants market on account of rising in the orthopedic ailments, better healthcare access, early entry of novel technologies and early acceptance of the same by the healthcare practitioners and patients. Moreover, systematic reimbursement scenario and insurance structure further drive the market. It is estimated that more than 300,000 total hip replacement is performed in the U.S. each year. A rising number of hip arthroplasty taking place in ambulatory surgical centers with reduced cost and waiting time will further drive the demand for hip replacement implants.



The Asia Pacific will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, driven by growing healthcare infrastructure, rising affordability towards undergoing hip replacement procedure, high unmet needs, and growing geriatric population. Foreign investment in the region and establishment of multi-specialty hospitals performing critical orthopedic surgeries will further drive the market for hip replacement implants.



The key players currently engaged in hip replacement implants market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, DePuy Synthes, Inc., Stryker Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew Plc, DJO Global, Exactech, Inc. and Corin Orthopedics Holdings Ltd among others.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Hip Replacement Implants Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Hip Replacement Implants Market, by Product, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Hip Replacement Implants Market, by Material, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Hip Replacement Implants Market, by End-User, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global Hip Replacement Implants Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Hip Replacement Implants: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Hip Replacement Implants Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Hip Replacement Implants Market, by Product Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Femoral Reconstruction

4.3. Acetabular Reconstruction

4.4. Bearing and Porous Metal Technologies



Chapter 5. Global Hip Replacement Implants Market, by Material, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Metal-on-metal

5.3. Metal-on-polyethylene

5.4. Ceramic-on-metal

5.5. Ceramic-on-polyethylene

5.6. Ceramic-on-ceramic



Chapter 6. Global Hip Replacement Implants Market, by End-User Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hospital

6.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.4. Specialty Clinics



Chapter 7. Global Hip Replacement Implants Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.1. North America Hip Replacement Implants Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

7.2. Europe Hip Replacement Implants Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

7.3. Asia Pacific Hip Replacement Implants Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

7.4. Latin America Hip Replacement Implants Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

7.5. Middle East & Africa Hip Replacement Implants Market, 2016 - 2026

7.5.4.1. GCC

7.5.4.2. Rest of Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

8.1.1. Business Description

8.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to Data Availability)

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.4. News Coverage

8.2. Stryker Corporation

8.3. DePuy Synthes Inc. (A J&J Company)

8.4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

8.5. Smith & Nephew PLC

8.6. MicroPort Scientific Corporation

8.7. Corin Orthopaedics Holdings Limited

8.8. Japan MDM Inc.

8.9. Exactech Inc.

8.10. OMNIlife science Inc.

8.11. DJO Global Inc.

8.12. United Orthopedics Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgotl9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.