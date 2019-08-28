Cromwel Burgos Joins Clark Pacific as Product and Process Development Leader

Former McCarthy Building Companies Director to Accelerate Company’s Product Development and Design-Build Division

/EIN News/ -- Sacramento, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Pacific, a leading provider of prefabricated systems announced today that former McCarthy Building Companies director, Cromwel Burgos, has joined the company’s expanding integrated design-build team of construction managers, architects and engineers. His experience in design development and integrated project delivery will accelerate Clark Pacific’s development of innovative products and processes that bring turnkey pre-engineered and prefabricated parking structures to market.

Burgos has 20 years of experience in preconstruction, operations and development. In his most recent role as director of preconstruction at McCarthy Building Companies, Burgos was responsible for preconstruction services for clients in Northern California and throughout the Pacific Northwest, specializing in projects delivered using lean and integrated project delivery methodologies.

“We’re excited Burgos is joining our team,” said Aaron Alhady, general manager of Clark Pacific’s design-build group. “He brings industry knowledge and established relationships in a multitude of market sectors including healthcare, higher education and parking. Burgos shares our vision of an integrated manufacturing approach that leverages innovation and delivers reliability and certainty even in the fast-paced nature of our industry.”

With the addition of Burgos, Clark Pacific furthers its commitment to accelerate the market’s transformation to adopt comprehensive prefabricated building solutions for the construction industry. The company’s approach offers owners greater project certainty in terms of safety, quality, schedule and cost than is readily available in conventional construction today.

“Clark Pacific has a long and successful history of safety, quality, innovation and proven performance in productizing building systems and design-manufacture-build delivery,” said Burgos “We are pioneering profound change in construction and I’m very excited to help bring productization to the industry. This approach offers exceptional opportunities for lean construction, driving higher value for our clients who want high-performing buildings. Clients expect their business partners to understand how to help them successfully achieve their strategic business goals and objectives and we do just that.”

About Clark Pacific

Clark Pacific is a leading manufacturer of prefabricated building systems. We are transforming design and construction by delivering high quality, cost effective buildings with less risk. Clark Pacific paves the way for prefabrication as a smarter, safer and more efficient way to bring great designs to life. Clark Pacific collaborates with construction owners and design-build teams to develop and deliver prefabricated building systems for commercial and institutional projects of any size and complexity. For more information, visit www.clarkpacific.com.

Thomas Ketron Clark Pacific 9163710305 tketron@clarkpacific.com



