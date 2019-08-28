PacketScan™ - Comprehensive All-IP Analyzer

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding the PacketScan™ software, a comprehensive All-IP Analyzer, for wire-speed performance monitoring, support for more wireless protocols, enhanced quality of service (QoS) metrics, network performance metrics, and addition of new and enhanced codecs.



“All carriers are rolling out various services including voice, video, fax, and data via packet networks. There is a real need for a comprehensive analysis and monitoring tool - whether for VoIP, FoIP (Fax over IP), video, or wired and wireless traffic and for many signalling protocols. Also, if such a tool provides, Call Detail Records, Quality of Service (QoS) and Centralized Network Surveillance Solutions with multiple Probe locations, then customers are afforded a one stop solution for performance analysis of their IP networks,” said Vijay Kulkarni CEO of GL communications.

He further added, “GL's PacketScan™ - an All IP Network Analysis and Monitoring Solution offers powerful features to capture and monitor live signalling and traffic over IP (IPv4 and IPv6). It captures, segregates, monitors and collects statistics of all IP calls. Almost all protocols over IP transport layer can be captured and decoded for troubleshooting network problems.”

“GL also offers PacketScan™ HD variant, a high density multi-protocol 2U rack mounted network monitoring appliance that can capture and process packets over IP on high speed 1/10/40 Gbps Ethernet links.”

PacketScan™ Applications include -

Service Providers and Equipment Manufacturers

• Analysis of 2G, 3G, 4G, IMS calls

• Billing and business strategies

• Call Drops, call success, and failure reasons

• Quality of Service (QoS) including MOS, delay, jitter, loss

• KPI and graphs for billing and other analysis

• Adherence to protocol standard of Gateways, IP Phones, SIP Proxies

• One Way Delay Measurement and Performance at TDM-IP Gateway

• Monitoring Air-to-Ground, Ground-to-Ground, Recorder calls as per ED-137

• Quality of Service for each Push To Talk (PTT) and Squelch sessions

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc. is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure 'quality and reliability' of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.



Contact:

Shelley Sharma

Phone: 301-670-4784

E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com



