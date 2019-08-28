Pluralsight Expands Cloud Skills Coverage for Microsoft Azure

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills platform, today announced an expansion of the company’s skill development initiative for Microsoft Azure. This skill coverage expansion includes the introduction of five new Role IQs, 22 new Skill IQs and 98 courses that map to the new Role IQs, which are designed to help customers rapidly index their teams’ skills on Azure and help close resulting gaps.



“The rapid expansion of cloud computing in the enterprise is one of the core drivers that power business today. However, technology leaders must be able to ensure that their teams have the necessary skills to take advantage of the cloud. Pluralsight is a key enabling partner for these technology leaders to help them as they drive toward cloud maturity,” said Nate Walkingshaw, Chief Experience Officer, Pluralsight. “Our deep relationship with Microsoft has enabled us to work together to give Azure customers the tools they need to quickly assess the knowledge and skill base of teams and develop a skill development strategy that will ensure project success and maximize returns on their cloud investments.”

The expansion of Pluralsight Skills for Azure will deliver newly developed Role IQs, Skill IQs and courses designed to provide a skill development path for many of the most in-demand skills in tech. These new Role IQs, which are specifically tailored to key Azure roles and Microsoft’s official role-based certifications, include:

Microsoft Azure AI Engineer

Microsoft Azure Data Engineer

Microsoft Azure Data Scientist

Microsoft Azure DevOps Engineer

Microsoft Azure Security Engineer

“Azure is a customer-driven cloud platform that enables organizations to tackle their biggest technology challenges. We see Pluralsight as a core partner to help our customers drive project success,” said Jeff Sandquist, General Manager, Partner and Developer Relations at Microsoft Corp. “Pluralsight provides technology leaders the necessary means to measure skills across their teams and to skill up people on the Azure roles needed to successfully drive cloud adoption.”

Pluralsight’s Role IQ enables CIOs, CTOs, and other technology leaders to determine the role proficiency of each person in their organization and design customized path to give them the skill base they need to ensure success in their role.

“The cloud of the next five years will be markedly different from that of the past decade, with the focus shifting to the ‘distributed cloud’ - as the public cloud leaders’ innovative services become deployed in enterprise datacenters; in distributed locations like retail stores, branch offices, factories and hospitals; and at an expanding variety of edge locations,” says IDC analyst Frank Gens.

To help enterprises prepare for the evolving nature of cloud computing, Pluralsight offers the largest and most robust technology skills platform for improving cloud expertise. With a rapidly expanding number of cloud skill development paths covered, Pluralsight Skills delivers a comprehensive tool for IT leaders to ensure that employee skills align with the needs of every cloud initiative.

For more details on Pluralsight and its collaboration with Microsoft Azure, please visit www.pluralsight.com/partners/microsoft/azure .

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics. For more information, visit www.pluralsight.com .

