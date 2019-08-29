Tenant, Inc. to Demo New Technology at SSA Fall Conference

Real estate property technology company unveils latest advances in self storage

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenant, Inc. will demonstrate its latest technology offerings September 3-5, at booth 255, during the SSA 2019 Fall Conference & Trade Show in Las Vegas.

“Based on storage owner feedback, Tenant, Inc is excited to unveil its latest technology piece that addresses specific day-to-day challenges voiced by the industry,” said Bruce Heverly, president of Tenant, Inc.

Features of the newest technology include: Identity verification authentication and onboarding software for achieving the highest levels of fraud protection; Omnichannel transacting for seamless and consistent interaction across multiple screens; Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance enabling handicapped users full functionality and accessibility; Responsive web design (RWD) for optimized browsing from mobile devices; Multiple payment methods including credit cards, automated clearing house (ACH), Google Wallet, Apple and Amazon Pay; and Single sign-on (SSO) and social login capability for a seamless user experience via one ID and password through a third-party social media account.

“Incorporating such valuable features requires deep experience in the industry in order to identify user challenges, and we are proud to address them with real solutions that create a better experience for business owners and customers,” said CEO Lance Watkins.

Tenant, Inc.’s primary mission is to create a technology infrastructure that is aligned to serve the self storage customer with an open, unrestricted Application Programming Interface (API), enabling self storage owners to use components of their choice and conduct all business in one place and with ease.

About Tenant, Inc.

Tenant, Inc., headquartered in Newport Beach, California, develops real estate property technologies creating a seamless user experience. Our open platform is designed to create customizable prop tech solutions. At Tenant, Inc., technology and real estate are in our DNA. It’s renting reimagined. For more information, contact Bruce Heverly at (775) 846-1729 or bruce@tenantinc.com.





