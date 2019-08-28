Acrow Bridge Appoints Randy Needham as Pricing Analyst

Will support sales and marketing efforts across North American markets

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow Bridge , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced today the appointment of Randy Needham, formerly New England Region Sales Manager, to the newly-created position of Pricing Analyst. In this role, Needham will collaborate with sales teams in North America to develop pricing strategies to help continue to drive growth in the region. He is based in Acrow’s Parsippany, New Jersey headquarters and reports to Russ Parisi, Vice President North America.



“Randy has proven his commitment to servicing Acrow’s existing customers and expanding our business across the New England region over the past seven years,” said Parisi. “His extensive experience with Acrow products makes him ideally suited for this new position and we look forward to his continued efforts in growing our business in this important market.”

“I am excited to be working in this new role, alongside talented and dedicated Acrow team members, many of whom I have worked with during my tenure at the firm,” said Needham. “Acrow is a leading solutions provider in the bridge engineering space with an extensive history of providing premium products that can provide exceptional value to both government agencies and contractors.”

Needham received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Accounting from Rutgers University. He began his career in the construction industry as a multi-role executive with Metfab Steelworks followed by positions with Safway Systems and Hill & Smith. Needham joined Acrow Bridge in 2012 as New England Region Manager.

About Acrow Bridge

Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, military and pedestrian use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 80 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com .

