Kuebix Reaches 20,000 Customer Milestone

Kuebix created the largest shipping community with over 20,000 shippers connecting to carriers and a marketplace of services within a comprehensive TMS

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuebix , a leading TMS software provider and creator of the Kuebix shipping community, has announced that more than 20,000 companies have signed up for its transportation management system (TMS). This customer milestone includes companies using Kuebix Enterprise , Kuebix Business Pro and Kuebix Free Shipper , the industry’s first free multimodal TMS.

Today’s announcement comes just over a year since the TMS announced 10,000 customers. The unprecedented growth of Kuebix TMS can be attributed to its scalable cloud-based system, ease of use, rapid implementations, and robust product capabilities. Additionally, all Kuebix customers can leverage unique benefits as a member of its vast shipping community including the Community Load Match service to take advantage of available truckload capacity and attractive market pricing.

A network effect has begun to take hold in the logistics industry as carriers, ecommerce companies, consultancies and supply chain providers are recommending Kuebix to their customers as the standard for TMS. This concept is based around the idea that the more people who join a network, the more valuable the network is to all participants. Cloud-based networks like Kuebix’s connected shipping ecosystem enable companies to embrace collaboration and realize huge efficiencies.

“It’s services like Community Load Match that bring a myriad of shippers to Kuebix,” said Dan Clark, Kuebix Founder and President. “The savings that our customers are realizing by using our marketplace of services combined with the ease of use of our enterprise-class TMS is fueling our unprecedented customer growth.”

According to Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems *, “The transportation management system market continues to grow across the globe. The challenges in transportation around scarce capacity, higher costs and more demanding customers are increasing the need for technology.”

Kuebix’s rapid growth is expected to continue as shippers of every size discover how easy it is to begin managing their freight and streamlining their logistics operations.

* Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Bart De Muynck, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, 27 March 2019

About Kuebix

Kuebix offers a transportation management system (TMS) that enables companies to capitalize on supply chain opportunities through control, visibility and the use of predictive analytics. Kuebix is democratizing the rating, booking and tracking of freight with its free TMS, Kuebix Free Shipper, which can be ready to use in minutes. Companies looking for advanced analytics, financial management and other premium features can upgrade to Kuebix Business Pro and Kuebix Enterprise and then modularly add Premier Applications and Integrations. All Kuebix users can leverage Kuebix Community Load Match, a truckload spot market that connects thousands of shippers with truckload capacity. Kuebix also offers unique Managed Service Programs to shippers looking to partially or fully outsource their transportation management. For more information visit: www.kuebix.com .

