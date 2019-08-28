Aviation Week Network Announces Finalists for 2019 Program Excellence Awards

Finalists provide view into top program performance; Winners To Be Announced During 16th Annual Program Excellence Awards Banquet October 23 in McLean, VA

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network today announced the finalists for the 2019 Program Excellence Awards. Winners will be announced at the Annual Program Excellence Awards Banquet to be held at 6:30 p.m. on October 23, 2019 at the Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner in McLean, Virginia.



The awards, initiated in 2004 by industry, government and academic leaders, were conceived as a means to share lessons learned across the industry. “Once again this year, the Aviation Week Program Excellence Award finalists are an outstanding group,” says Greg Hamilton, president of Aviation Week Network. “They provide insight and lessons learned on topics ranging from production ramp ups to new model-based engineering techniques and the continuing reach for space. We look forward to sharing their stories in October.”

Working with Aviation Week Network on the Program Excellence initiative are Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Defense Acquisition University, Elbit Systems of America, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Honeywell Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman, Parsons, and Raytheon.

Finalists this year are:

Supplier System Design

CPI Aero Next Generation Jammer Pod

Northrop Grumman Missile Defense Agency Threat Modeling Center

Supplier Production

Elbit Systems of America Common Laser Range Finder (CLRF)

Northrop Grumman F-35 Fuselage Production Rate Ramp Up

Supplier Sustainment

Elbit Systems of America F-16 HUD Value Engineering Upgrade (VECP)

Honeywell Aerospace C130 RAF Jetwave

Special Projects

Boeing Commercial Aircraft ecoDemonstrator

Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems/United Launch Alliance Parker Solar Probe Upper Stage

Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems Raven Claw

OEM System Design

Aurora Flight Sciences Autonomous Passenger Air Vehicle (PAV) Prototype

Boeing T-X Advanced Pilot Training Program

Embraer E-190/E-2

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems SkyGuardian Unmanned Aircraft System

Lockheed Martin InSight (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport)

Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems AN/SQS-62 Variable Depth Sonar (VDS)

OEM Production

Boeing Joint Direct Attack Munition

Elbit Common Laser Range Finder Integrated Capability (CLRF IC)

Lockheed Martin Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile

Northrop Grumman PGK GPS Guided Nose Kit

Raytheon Rolling Airframe Missile

OEM Sustainment

Lockheed Martin Air Force Distributed Common Ground Station

Raytheon Air Operations Center Weapon System Sustainment and Modification

Sponsored by Siemens Digital Industries Software, the Program Excellence effort also includes the annual DefenseChain Conference. The conference will be held October 22-23, 2019, also at The Ritz-Carlton, Tyson’s Corner in McLean, Virginia. For information about the agenda and to register, visit https://defensechain.aviationweek.com

For more information about all Aviation Week Network events, visit www.aviationweek.com/events

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Elizabeth Sisk

Director, Marketing Communications

Aviation Week Network

860.245.5632

elizabeth.sisk@aviationweek.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.