Intapp Named an ILTA Strategic Business Partner

ILTA’s SBP combines dedicated volunteer time and expertise to recognized legal suppliers to educate ILTA members on tech-focused products and services that impact the legal community. It benefits both ILTA members and the participating business partner by ensuring the flow of product information and educational programming is consistent and appropriate; the focus is on education and communication around how your products and services are utilized by ILTA members.

Partnering with ILTA and its global network of 25,000 legal technology professionals puts Intapp in the company of other industry leaders who share the same goal of helping law firms better serve their clients through modern technology. As the leading provider of full client lifecycle solutions for the legal industry – among other professional services verticals like financial services, accounting and consulting – Intapp’s Industry Cloud for Professional and Financial Services helps run many firms, including 98 of the Global 100 law firms.

The partnership announcement comes on the heels of ILTACON 2019, the biggest legal technology event of the year. Intapp has been a participant for many years, and 2019 was the company’s biggest presence to date. The overarching theme of Intapp’s participation this year was “innovation,” as evidenced by the speaking sessions delivered by Intapp executives: Jose Lazares, Vice President of Strategy and Business Management (“Harnessing innovation: Turning raw ideas into powerful results” and “Systematically approaching the toughest challenges with cloud modernization”); Dan Harsell, Co-founder and Head of R&D, (“Machine learning and AI in action”); and Andrew Hutchinson, Practice Group Leader for Marketing and Business Development (“CRM compliance with e-regulations”).

“We’re excited to partner with ILTA as a strategic business partner,” said Dan Tacone, Intapp’s president. “There is so much synergy between ILTA’s vast network of international legal technology professionals and Intapp’s modern technology platform that is purpose-built for the legal industry. We’re already making plans that will have strong net-positive effect on ILTA’s members and Intapp’s customers.”



"The ILTA Strategic Business Partner Program is a vital platform for ILTA members to directly engage with leading legal technology providers,” said Jason Stookey, ILTA’s vice president of partner development. “Based on Intapp’s deep engagement with ILTA’s members we’re thrilled to add Intapp to the program. Moving forward, ILTA members will have a direct connection to Intapp that will create a meaningful feedback loop that will benefit both parties. We’re excited to see what the future holds for Intapp and ILTA members.”

ILTA serves the professional needs of more than 25,000 international legal technology professionals, their member firms and its in-house organizations. Our core values—respect, commitment to members, sharing of information, diversity and inclusion, and promoting lifelong learning—drive all we do to support the peer-driven organization that is ILTA. Since its founding in 1980, the association’s focus is to achieve results for our membership and the legal technology profession at large. Learn more at www.iltanet.org .

Intapp provides the first and only professional and financial services industry cloud to help firms shift to a modernization strategy and gain a growth edge in today’s competitive marketplace. Over 1,400 clients globally rely on us, including 98 of the Global 100 law firms, five of the top eight global accounting firms, and more than 650 private equity, investment banking and other capital markets firms. We offer intelligent solutions – purpose-built for partner-led firms – spanning the entire client lifecycle, from strategy through origination and execution. Intapp is backed by Temasek and Great Hill Partners. For more information, visit www.intapp.com.

