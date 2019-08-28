Alation Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Data Cataloging for Fourth Consecutive Year

American Family Insurance, an Alation customer, named a finalist in 2019 Constellation SuperNova Awards

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the data catalog company, today announced that it has been named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Data Cataloging in Q3 2019. For the fourth consecutive year, the company has been recognized for its collaborative data catalog, which has become a key requirement for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives. In addition, American Family Insurance, an Alation customer, has been named a finalist in the prestigious Constellation SuperNova Awards for their own digital transformation efforts, which include the use of the Alation Data Catalog to move the company from a data rich to a data-driven organization.



“Lots of vendors offer data catalogs, but many of those tools, products and services only deal with technical metadata and are aimed at data professionals,” said Doug Henschen, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. “The best-of-breed catalogs on my ShortList offer an indispensable resource to data consumers and data professionals alike, as they serve up insights into available data assets while also providing collaborative tools that enable users to comment and enhance the value and usability of data.”

In addition to Alation being named to the Constellation ShortList, American Family Insurance , an Alation customer, has been named a finalist in the 2019 Constellation SuperNova Awards for their implementation of Alation in the Future of Work – Employee Experience category. Finalists were selected based on their continued success in implementing leading-edge business models and emerging technologies for their organizations.

“With the Alation Data Catalog, every user can discover and understand the information they need — no matter where that information resides. For our customers like American Family Insurance, the result is greater productivity and a culture empowered to drive business outcomes,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO of Alation. “We’re honored to again be recognized for our product leadership on the Constellation ShortList.”

“An important part of our digital transformation journey was creating an environment where business and technical experts could access the data they needed and collaborate with other experts throughout the organization on that data. The Alation Data Catalog provided a centralized, single source of reference and delivered the necessary data our users needed to make data-driven decisions,” said Amy Keelty, Information Strategy and Governance Director of American Family Insurance. “Our use of Alation has driven a significant shift from a culture of reporting to a culture of analysis, and we are honored to be named a finalist in the Constellation SuperNova Awards for pursuing this digital transformation.”

Voting for the Constellation SuperNova Awards is now open to the public and winners will be announced at the SuperNova Awards Gala Dinner on November 6, 2019. To vote for American Family Insurance visit: https://www.constellationr.com/node/17601/vote/application/view/633

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is frequently updated every six months with the rapidly changing market conditions.

About Alation:

Alation, the data catalog company, is building a data-fluent world by changing the way people find, understand, trust, use, and reuse data. The first to bring a data catalog to market, Alation combines machine learning and human collaboration to bring confidence to data-driven decisions. More than 100 organizations, including eBay, Exelon, Munich Re and Pfizer, leverage the Alation Data Catalog. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation is funded by Costanoa Ventures, DCVC (Data Collective), Harmony Partners, Icon Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Sapphire Ventures. For more information, visit alation.com .

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

