BeyondTrust Expands Privileged Access Management Cloud Leadership with Enhanced SaaS Solutions

Enhancements to BeyondTrust’s Privileged Remote Access and Vault solution allows customers to manage privileged credentials and sessions plus secure vendor access from a single SaaS solution

BeyondTrust continues to lead the cloud PAM market with more than 2,200 BeyondTrust customer SaaS deployments

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced enhancements to its PAM SaaS solutions with the latest version of BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access . The complete privileged password and session management solution includes a cloud-native password Vault that protects privileged credentials with discovery, management, rotation, auditing and monitoring of any privileged account – from local or domain shared administrator, to a user’s personal admin account, to SSH keys, and cloud and social media accounts.

BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access is the only SaaS solution that allows customers to manage privileged accounts and sessions, while also securing remote vendor access from one, single solution. In addition, it enables both insiders and vendors to inject credentials directly into an access session, shielding users from ever knowing or seeing the credential, greatly decreasing the chance of it being phished or misused.

Among PAM vendors, BeyondTrust has the largest SaaS customer base with more than 2,200 organizations using BeyondTrust solutions in our cloud. We also make it easy for BeyondTrust customers to deploy our products in a private cloud built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.

“The attack surface is continually expanding with an ever-increasing amount of privileged accounts spread across thousands of on-prem devices, cloud deployed devices, operational environments (IoT) and in DevOps,” said Daniel DeRosa, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at BeyondTrust. “We are hyper-focused in delivering privileged access flexibly deployed in a way that best meets the needs of our customers, whether that be in the cloud, on-prem, or even hybrid solutions to help organizations limit the risk associated with unmanaged privileged access.”

Managing credentials in the cloud can make managing privileged access easier and more cost-effective. For organizations looking to reduce privileged access risks, while facing ongoing staffing and resource shortages, BeyondTrust’s cloud solutions provide reduced administrative burdens along with rapid deployment.

For details regarding BeyondTrust Privilege Access Management and cloud-native Vault enhancements, please visit: https://www.beyondtrust.com/remote-access/features/vault .

About BeyondTrust:

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, offering the most seamless approach to preventing data breaches related to stolen credentials, misused privileges, and compromised remote access. Our extensible platform empowers organizations to easily scale privilege security as threats evolve across endpoint, server, cloud, DevOps, and network device environments. BeyondTrust unifies the industry’s broadest set of privileged access capabilities with centralized management, reporting, and analytics, enabling leaders to take decisive and informed actions to defeat attackers. Our holistic platform stands out for its flexible design that simplifies integrations, enhances user productivity, and maximizes IT and security investments. BeyondTrust gives organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance objectives, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

