Switchyard Apartments Now Open in Carrollton

/EIN News/ -- CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Switchyard Apartments are now open and leasing in downtown Carrollton, TX. Managed by real estate experts, Lincoln Property Company, the 234 apartment homes are conveniently situated off I-35 and W Belt Line Road, a five-minute walk to historic downtown Carrollton. Adjacent to the downtown Carrollton DART station, the location offers easy access to downtown Dallas, Love Field and DFW airport.



Standing four stories tall, Switchyard offers studio, one, and two-bedroom floorplans ranging from 525 to 1,262 square feet. Amenities encourage a more active lifestyle, including an indoor bike storage and repair studio, pet salon, a healthy vending juice bar, state-of-the-art fitness center, interactive fitness studio with FitnessOnDemand™ and Peloton® bikes and easy access to the regional trail system.

When residents aren’t commuting to work on the DART, working from home is made easy with tech and club lounges with complimentary Wi-Fi, java bar and 24 hour “Parcel Pending” package lockers. When it’s time to unwind after a long day, residents can enjoy the 4th floor club room and terrace deck with wet bar, resort-style pool with clubhouse and outdoor TV lounge and fireplace.

Interior amenities include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplashes, built-in wine racks, Salto keyless fob access systems, LED dimmable lighting packages, Custom Elfa closet systems, USB outlets, walk-In closets, in-unit washer/dryers, hardwood-inspired luxury vinyl floors, designer carpet and available private tuck under garages.

“Switchyard apartments are a great example that high-end apartment living is not limited to downtown Dallas,” said Ryan Swingruber, Vice President of Development for Stoneleigh Companies, LLC, one of the developers of the community. “Switchyard is an ideal balance of high-end amenities and apartment finishes you would find in the heart of Dallas but is a community designed for renters who are looking for something outside of downtown living. The property offers efficient unit types for those who desire walkability to quaint shops and restaurants in Downtown Carrollton and an easy access to I-35 and DART making your commute and day-to-day lifestyle that much easier.”

Switchyard apartments are located at 1199 N Broadway Street, Carrollton, TX 75006. For leasing information, visit switchyardapts.com or reach us at (972) 695-6323.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management.

Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services or visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/communities for apartment listings in your area.

Switchyard Apartments Switchyard Apartments in Carrollton, TX feature high-end kitchens with quartz countertops.



