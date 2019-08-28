Drone Aviation Receives Allowance of Patent for Conversion of Battery-Powered Drones into Ground-Powered Tethered Drones

New Patent Designed to Dramatically Improve Drone Flight Times and Enhance Flight Safety

Aug. 28, 2019

Drone Aviation Holding Corp. (OTCQB: DRNE) (“Drone Aviation” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of specialized tethered aerial monitoring and communications platforms serving national defense and homeland security customers, announced today it has received a Notice of Allowance from the US Patent and Trade Mark Office (USPTO) for the system and method of converting onboard battery-powered free flight drones into ground-powered tethered drones.

The filed patent entitled, “System for Converting a Safeguarded Free Flight Onboard Battery-Powered Drone to a Ground-Powered Tethered Drone,” outlines the proprietary system and technology that allows the conversion of battery-powered free-flying drones into a tethered drone system with ground-based power. The new power conversion technology enables extended flight durations and improved safety using ground-based power for commercial and recreational drones. The Company expects the final patent to be issued in the 4th quarter of 2019.

“As drone technology increasingly becomes integral to how we see and interact with the world, we believe this new addition to our patent portfolio strengthens our commitment to improving flight duration and safety for drone operations,” said Jay Nussbaum Chairman and CEO of Drone Aviation. “With our patented technologies, we hope to expand drone persistence for applications across a wide array of commercial, first responder and law enforcement operations which in turn can help drones realize their full potential.”



About Drone Aviation Holding Corp.

Drone Aviation Holding Corp. (OTCQB: DRNE) develops and manufactures cost-effective, compact and rapidly deployable aerial platforms including lighter-than-air aerostats and drones designed to provide government and commercial customers with enhanced surveillance and communication capabilities. Utilizing a patented tether system, Drone Aviation’s products are designed to provide prolonged operational duration capabilities combined with improved reliability, uniquely fulfilling critical requirements in military, law enforcement, commercial, and industrial applications. For more information about Drone Aviation, please visit www.DroneAviationCorp.com or view our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov, including the Risk Factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as well as information in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “expects,” “may,” “looks to,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “on condition,” “target,” “see,” “potential,” “estimates,” “preliminary,” or “anticipates” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, those relating to: the ability to support future military needs for advanced voice and data communications applications, the continuation of growing demand for drones for military and state and local law enforcement authorities. The Company’s financial results and the forward-looking statements could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to, demand for the Company’s products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, changes in appropriations by Congress and reduced funding for defense procurement and research and development programs, and our ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company’s results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

