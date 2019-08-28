Adaptive Solutions Expands iManage Services in India

Newly Established Local IT Services Company Positions ASI in High-Growth Cloud Services Market

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Solutions, a leading national provider of enterprise content management services to law firms and corporate legal teams, announced today that the company has established Adaptive IT Solutions India, Ltd., a provider of IT and development services in product development, enterprise business solutions and value-added services.



Adaptive Solutions will increase staff and investment in operations centers located in Delhi and Bangalore to meet the growing demand for implementation of iManage cloud-based document and email management, secure file collaboration and information governance services.

“Adaptive Solutions is experiencing rapid growth in demand for services from global law firms,” says Adam Doblo, CEO of Adaptive Solutions. “We also believe that the Indian domestic market is set for significant expansion. As one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, India’s rapidly expanding legal services market has a strong need for a digital platform to improve productivity and governance through the creation, collaborative development and delivery of client-focused work products. Our expanded presence in the region will allow the teams at Adaptive Solutions and iManage to continue to provide highly responsive, innovative solutions for the legal industry.”

Industry analysts at Gartner report that the software as a service market is driving growth in almost all software segments in India, forecasting overall enterprise software spending to increase 12.9 percent in 2019. IT spending in India continues to be driven by digital business transformation initiatives across private and public organizations, including professional services.

“This is a time of dramatic change, as law firms and enterprises strive to leverage digital technology to improve efficiency and reduce costs through automation,” says Sandeep Joshi, VP of business and corporate development for iManage. “As winner of the 2018 iManage Partner of the Year and Cloud Partner of the Year awards, Adaptive Solutions brings technical and business leadership to help our mutual legal services customers to grow, differentiate their offerings and help their clients succeed.”

Existing iManage clients in India will continue to be serviced by the Adaptive Solutions team in India. Questions about Adaptive Solutions services in India may be addressed via email to asi-info@adaptivesolutions.com

