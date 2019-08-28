CareDx Acquires XynManagement

Acquisition solidifies transplant leadership with transplant center quality management and patient waitlist management tools

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it has completed the acquisition of XynManagement, the leading provider of solutions to simplify transplant quality tracking and waitlist management. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.



XynManagement provides two unique solutions, XynQAPI and Waitlist Management. XynQAPI simplifies transplant quality tracking and Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR) reporting. Waitlist Management includes a team of transplant assistants who maintain regular contact with patients on the waitlist to help prepare for their transplant and maintain eligibility. XynManagement products will be added to the CareDx Digital Solutions portfolio and integrate with current offerings including OTTR and patient care managers.

“I am thrilled to see our companies come together. We see the value of combining with CareDx’s solutions to better impact patient outcomes,” said David Axelrod, XynManagement CEO. “Our leadership team with deep transplant experience will continue to work with CareDx across their portfolio.”

“XynManagement expands our direct patient reach into the pre-transplant space with Waitlist Management. Our organizations are aligned in our dedication to improve outcomes for transplant patients,” said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx. “The transplant quality solutions bring additional analytics to drive our leadership in transplant artificial intelligence.”

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers products, testing services and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding XynManagement and its products and opportunities, and the potential benefits and results that may be achieved through the acquisition of XynManagement. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks that CareDx does not realize all of the proposed benefits in acquiring XynManagement, risks relating to the integration of XynManagement and general economic and market factors, among others discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed by CareDx with the SEC on March 6, 2019 and the periodic reports that CareDx has subsequently filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.

Sasha King

Chief Commercial Officer

415-287-2393

sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations

David Clair

Westwicke Partners

646-277-1266

david.clair@icrinc.com



