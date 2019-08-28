Sparkhound Elevates Pavecon From Digital Potholes With Complete Microsoft Cloud Foundation

Asphalt and Concrete Company Dramatically Reduces Backoffice Paperwork and Gains Business Insights Through Data Analytics

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkhound, a leading digital solutions firm providing trusted implementation of cloud services, custom applications, advanced analytics, and managed enterprise services, announced today it has provided Pavecon with a complete, cloud-based digital makeover and customized mobile applications to streamline all job planning and business support operations. From foremen providing onsite updates through smartphones and iPads, to back-office staff processing payroll in a fraction of the time, the company’s paperwork has been significantly reduced while decision-makers have gained business insights through new data analytics. For more information on Pavecon’s digital enablement please read the case study at https://bit.ly/30D7BbP.



Pavecon delivers concrete paving, asphalt paving as well as concrete, and asphalt repair services through four companies with nine divisions throughout the U.S. The company achieved astounding growth and needed its IT infrastructure to keep pace with their strong momentum. To better support the growth, company leaders knew that they had to evolve from:

Relying heavily on a pen and paper form process.

A recall method to reconstruct onsite events.

Manually scanning thousands of timesheets.

Scheduling jobs on magnetic whiteboards.

“Our clients are evolving, but the construction industry is not evolving as quickly,” said Daniel Kilman, President, Pavecon. “The foremen were scheduling crew members, ordering the concrete or asphalt and reserving the needed equipment all in manual, pen and paper format. Pavecon needed to improve the process and create a solid platform to evolve the company into the next business phase.”

Sparkhound optimized Pavecon’s workflows through a complete digital transformation that included Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, Azure SQL database, Active Directory, as well as Power BI for business analytics and PowerApps to create mobile apps that run on Android, iOS and Windows platforms. In addition, Sparkhound laid a foundation to systematically roll out new, digital services supported by mobile devices and smartphones. The services include:

The Integrity Payroll System. This one-touch approach removes 13 additional payroll processing steps—per employee. Now in one click, the entire process is executed to fulfillment. The Foreman A-level Program. This program automates the job-rating process. The CVC (Customer Value Creation) Scheduling System. This digital scheduling and logistics program helps Pavecon evaluate their employees’ impact on customers by simplifying data gathering to on-location, mobile device input.

“Sparkhound has provided us with a solid platform that prepares Pavecon for future growth. Whether it is a new division, a brick-and-mortar location or helping capture additional market share, there are all kinds of ways to look at a growing company and now we can leverage the best systems to help us do this,” Kilman concluded.

“The construction industry has always heavily invested in the tools and talent that build our nation’s homes, offices and transportation infrastructure, but often overlook the back office process that supports it all,” said Jonathan Meyers, Chief Technology Officer, Sparkhound. “With our digital enablement, Pavecon can now be more efficient with job bids and onsite support while also giving them data-infused insights to confidently grow their business.”

