PAC Machinery Introduces The Large Format Rollbag™ R3200XL Automatic Bagger for High Speed, e-commerce Poly Bagging

This versatile, automatic bagger may be configured for use with pre-opened bags on a roll or poly tubing, and will accommodate bags as large as 22”x36”. Perfectly suited for e-commerce and 3PL order fulfillment, the Rollbag R3200XL Automatic Bagger delivers exceptional packaging flexibility for a wider range of products.

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery, a leader in the heat sealing and flexible packaging industry, announced today that it has unveiled its new Rollbag™ R3200XL Automatic Bagger. This innovative automatic bagger features a sleek, compact design and is engineered to provide an exceptional e-commerce packaging solution – even in punishing industrial environments.



Higher speeds using large poly mailers

The R3200XL Automatic Bagger may be used with pre-opened bags on a roll or may be configured with an optional bag maker that uses poly tubing. The bagger can operate at speeds of up to 80 bags per minute using Rollbag™ brand pre-opened bags on a roll. “With the optional bag maker, the R3200XL can utilize poly tubing, for making bags in virtually any desired length,” stated Greg Berguig, V.P. of Sales & Marketing at PAC Machinery. “When compared to bags on a roll, the use of poly tubing can reduce both bag inventory and material costs,” adds Berguig. With a seal bar opening up to 11”, and the ability to process poly bags up to 22”x36”, this next generation automatic bagger has proven to be extremely versatile.

Easier to own and easier to maintain

Unlike many other automatic baggers in its class, the Rollbag R3200XL features an affordable, entry-level price. For ease of maintenance, the R3200XL uses off-the-shelf replacement parts that are available from most MRO suppliers. Should maintenance and repairs become necessary, availability of standard parts can reduced downtime waiting for proprietary (and often costly) replacement parts.

High performance options for speed, safety and ease of operation

Configured with an optional, easy-load bag opener, next-bag-out printer, and an adjustable product takeaway conveyor, the Rollbag R3200XL offers an efficient approach to processing poly mailers. For added safety, sensors prevent the seal bar from closing if the optical field is obstructed.

Perfect for single and multi-line applications, the Rollbag R3200XL can be equipped with a wide range of feeding systems, including: scales, bowl feeders, counters, and robotics – all designed to streamline the e-commerce poly bagging process. The optional TwinPrint® dual-side label printer applicator enables direct bag printing and application, thus eliminating the time-consuming requirement to apply a separate printed label. Versions of the Rollbag R3200XL bagger are available in stainless steel for food and medical device applications, and validatable versions are offered for medical device packaging. This unique bagger is extremely customizable and can be dialed into specific user requirements – plus it integrates seamlessly into an automated warehouse management environment.

This cost-effective packaging solution is designed and priced with the entry-level business in mind. Users may start bagging manually, and then easily integrate automation into their process as packaging demands increase. By virtue of its many available options, the Rollbag R3200XL is considered by many to be the most advanced automatic poly bagger of its kind. The Rollbag R3200XL is available for delivery now, and may be ordered with an optional, 5-year limited warranty for worry-free, long-term reliability.

About PAC Machinery

PAC Machinery is a privately held company headquartered in San Rafael, California. The company manufactures equipment and materials that are used in the flexible packaging industry. Products include bag sealers, vacuum sealers, shrink packaging systems, medical packaging solutions, automatic baggers, and pre-opened bags on a roll. The company has had its roots in the packaging industry since the early 1950’s, and now designs, manufactures and markets products through its family of companies and brands: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, Rollbag Systems, and Converting Technology. Manufacturing facilities are located in San Rafael, CA; Berea, OH; and Milwaukee, WI. Contact PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. Telephone 1 (234) 222-1000 x125.

R3200XL bagger for e-commerce applications



