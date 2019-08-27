500 Patients in 100 Days and Investing in Australian Companies: Compass Lifestyle Clinics Looks towards the future of Medicinal Cannabis

Australia viewed as one the fastest moving cannabis industries globally

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Starbuds International (“the Company”), parent company to Compass Lifestyle clinics (“Compass”), is pleased to provide an update on its activities since launching its first medical clinic in Sydney Australia in May.



500 patients in 100 days

Within 100 days of opening, Compass Lifestyle Clinics has seen over 500 patients and helped provide safe access to medicinal cannabis under the watch of the Therapeutic Goods Association (“TGA”). The company is now looking to expand its capacity to serve patients across Australia.

Dr. Teresa Towpik wins Doctor of the Year

At the 2019 Cannabis Industry Awards for Australia, the honours of Doctor of the Year were taken home by Compass Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Teresa Towpik. The award comes as further validation for the work Dr. Towpik has done to bring cannabis into the mainstream as a medicinal cannabis advocate in addition to her tireless work both educating doctors around prescribing as well as serving patients.

Investment in Australian Cannabis Grower Medigrowth Australia

The Company has also secured a minority investment in Australian Medicinal cannabis late stage applicant and cultivation company Medigrowth Australia. The investment further strengthens Compass’ position in the supply chain, combining patient-centric advocacy & GP education with a leading Australian medicinal cannabis grower and extractor.



“Our strategic partnership with Compass consolidates our commitment to patient access and advocacy. We look forward to working with the highly respected team at Compass to educate, inspire and innovate.” says Adam Guskich, Co founder of Medigrowth Australia. “Our combined resources will prove instrumental in providing access to pure, safe, trusted and affordable Australian grown pharma grade medicinal cannabis for Australian patients.”

Along with this announcement, Brianna Martyn, Co-Founder of Starbuds International, has been appointed to the Strategic Advisory Board

“Australia has welcomed us with open arms”, says Dave Martyn, President of Compass. “When we did our research, we could see Australians were underserved when it came to safe access to medicinal cannabis. At the same time, from an economic standpoint, we’ve seen what an incredible job creator the cannabis sector has been in Canada. We’ve been fortunate to partner with some of the top cannabis leaders in Australia to play a part in ensuring safe patient access while also helping to grow the industry at large.”

The news at a time when medical cannabis acceptance is rapidly growing. With monthly approvals increasing recent news around the removal of red tape surrounding cannabis companies, Compass is poised to expand it’s presence in Australia as it looks towards multi-clinic expansion as well as further investment opportunities.

Those interested in learning more about Compass Lifestyle Clinics can do so at https://compassclinics.com.au or in Canada at https://compasscannabis.ca .

About Compass Cannabis Clinics

Compass Cannabis Clinic is a medical cannabis service provider whose core business is focused on providing educational and consultative services to those looking for access to medicinal cannabis. Compass works with a number of Licenced Producers to ensure the right product for the patient while eliminating product bias for prescribers. With several clinics operating in Canada and over 13,000 patients served, Compass has now expanded into Australia with its first clinic in Sydney. Compass Lifestyle Clinics, located in Sydney, with plans for rapid expansion. Compass also operates recreationally in Canada as Starbuds Canada.

For further information contact

Daniel Winer

Marketing Director

daniel.winer@compassclinics.com.au

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should” or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes. Management of the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Various material factors and assumptions are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Those material factors and assumptions are based on information currently available to the Company, including data from publicly available governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of the retail cannabis industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. However, although generally indicative of relative market positions, market shares and performance characteristics, such data is inherently imprecise. While the Company is not aware of any misstatement regarding any industry or government data presented herein, the retail cannabis industry involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e52045f5-e820-43b1-9d91-9f5d3e5e9622

Compass Lifestyle Clinic Interior, Sydney Australia Compass Lifestyle Clinic, Interior



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.