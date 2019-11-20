Intratec Reveals Silicone Prices
Silicone historical prices and forecasts in several countries are now accessible through online charts.SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intratec Solutions LLC, a leading provider of independent reports examining production processes and critical data surrounding industry-related markets, is pleased to announce that its online database now covers silicone price histories and forecasts.
Accessing online charts updated monthly, professionals interested in silicone pricing data can gain a solid understanding of price trends, in different global regions. The database covers silicone price histories and forecasts in the USA, Europe, and Asia, from 2007 to the present.
A free sample is available at www.intratec.us/chemical-markets/silicone-price
Intratec offers very cost-effective subscription plans, designed for not only professionals needing continuous access to silicone pricing data but also users with a sporadic need to access such information. Subscribers may export pricing data into Excel format.
Intratec also offers professional and up-to-date reports focused on silicone production costs, detailing capital investment and operating costs of silicone plants. For more information, visit: www.intratec.us/analysis/silicone-production-cost
About Intratec Solutions LLC
Intratec (www.intratec.us) is a leading provider of market and technology intelligence for process industries. Our business is about providing up-to-date and independent analyses examining production processes, as well as critical data surrounding industry-related markets. Our portfolio covers +900 products, among reports and online databases, which provide key information related to process industries, spanning: petrochemicals; plastics, rubbers & fibers; inorganic chemicals; fertilizers; renewable chemicals; specialty chemicals and energy & utilities.
