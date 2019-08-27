Vacation Express featured on Good Morning America

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier today, Vacation Express was featured in two segments on Good Morning America highlighting the first-ever “GMA Ties the Knot with Jessica Mulroney” contest hosted by the tour operator, the popular morning show and Wedding Vacations. Couples from across the country entered the contest, submitting short essays describing their love story and why they deserved to win the grand prize, a destination wedding at Royalton Punta Cana Resort and Casino planned by Jessica Mulroney. Vacation Express donated complimentary flights and coordinated all the travel arrangements for the happy couple and their bridal party.



Millions of viewers tuned in to see the show. The first segment recapped the live on-air reveal when the grand prize winners, Bobbie and Alonzo, were surprised to learn that they had won the destination wedding of their dreams. The pair met four years ago while working together in the military. They fell for one another during a tour of Iraq and started dating when they returned home. The second segment featured exclusive behind the scenes footage from their tropical nuptials at Royalton Punta Cana Resort and Casino, showing the beautiful moments from their big day including their oceanfront “I do’s” and intimate beach reception. Viewers can watch Good Morning America contest winners Bobbie and Alonzo tie the knot at Royalton Punta Cana Resort and Casino by clicking here .

Set on an impeccable white-sand beach, Royalton Punta Cana Resort and Casino offers luxury getaways in paradise. Travelers can expect elegant accommodations with oceanview, Jacuzzi and swim-out suite options available as well as an array of upscale à la carte restaurants such as Hunter Steakhouse. For an elevated experience, vacationers can upgrade to Diamond Club and benefit from attentive butler service, preferred dining reservations, exclusive access to a private beach area, complimentary hydrotherapy circuit at the Royal Spa and more.

Visit www.vacationexpress.com to start planning your own ideal tropical getaway. To book your tropical nuptials, visit the tour operator’s wedding page .

About Vacation Express:

Vacation Express, part of Sunwing Travel Group, is an Atlanta-based tour operator specializing in quality, affordable vacation packages to over 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica. Now in business for 30 years, Vacation Express is one of the country’s largest and most trusted tour operators. Travelers looking for the most affordable, all-inclusive vacations may book Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop flights and hotel packages through their travel agent, directly by phone 24/7 at 1-800-309-4717 or online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com. Exclusive charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Miami Air International and Volaris. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details.

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Pamela Caltabiano

Communications & Marketing Manager

pcaltabiano@vacatoinexpress.com

404.321.7742 x3098

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b372c0c3-2c47-47d3-8b5d-39a39a1e1f4f

Royalton Punta Cana Vacation Express featured on Good Morning America



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.