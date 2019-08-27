Scholar Rock Announces Upcoming Departure of Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: SRRK), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Rhonda Chicko, will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. She will continue in the position through September 30, 2019 as she works with Scholar Rock’s senior management team to ensure a smooth transition. The Company has initiated a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.



“Scholar Rock’s Board of Directors, management team, and employees are sincerely grateful to Rhonda for her many contributions to the company and we wish her well in her future endeavors,” said Nagesh Mahanthappa, Ph.D., President and CEO of Scholar Rock. “Rhonda played a key role in Scholar Rock’s initial public offering, subsequent financing, and has led the buildout of our financial and operational infrastructure to strengthen our financial processes. Scholar Rock is well positioned to continue executing towards our research, development and financial goals.”

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time as part of the Scholar Rock team and am proud to have been a part of the Company’s many recent accomplishments,” said Ms. Chicko. “I am confident that the strong foundation that we’ve established will serve the Company well for many years to come.”

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Scholar Rock is creating a pipeline of novel product candidates with the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a wide range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis and anemia. Scholar Rock’s newly elucidated understanding of the molecular mechanisms of growth factor activation enabled it to develop a proprietary platform for the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies that locally and selectively target these signaling proteins at the cellular level. By developing product candidates that act in the disease microenvironment, the Company intends to avoid the historical challenges associated with inhibiting growth factors for therapeutic effect. Scholar Rock believes its focus on biologically validated growth factors may facilitate a more efficient development path. For more information, please visit www.ScholarRock.com or follow Scholar Rock on Twitter (@ScholarRock) and LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/scholar-rock/ ) .

Scholar Rock® is a registered trademark of Scholar Rock, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Scholar Rock’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, Scholar Rock’s expectations regarding its growth, strategy, progress and timing of its clinical trials for SRK-015, SRK-181, and other product candidate and indication selection and development timing, and the ability of any product candidate to perform in humans in a manner consistent with nonclinical or preclinical study data. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include Scholar Rock’s ability to provide the financial support, resources and expertise necessary to identify and develop product candidates on the expected timeline, the data generated from Scholar Rock’s nonclinical and preclinical studies and clinical trials, competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses, Scholar Rock’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property, the success of Scholar Rock’s current and potential future collaborations, including its collaboration with Gilead, Scholar Rock’s dependence on third parties for development and manufacture of product candidates including to supply any clinical trials, and Scholar Rock’s ability to manage expenses and to obtain additional funding when needed to support its business activities and establish and maintain strategic business alliances and new business initiatives as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Scholar Rock’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Scholar Rock’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements represent Scholar Rock’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Scholar Rock undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Scholar Rock Contact:

Investors/Media

Catherine Hu

chu@scholarrock.com

917-601-1649

Media Contact:

The Yates Network

Barbara Yates

barbara@theyatesnetwork.com

781-258-6153



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.