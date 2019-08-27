Domo Ranks #7 on Utah Business Fast 50 List 

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the leading cloud-based operating system for business, announced today that its ongoing growth helped the company land the #7 spot on the Utah Business Fast 50 list of the fastest growing companies in Utah.



The Fast 50 winners were selected based on a combination of revenue growth and total revenue over a five-year period.

“It’s fantastic to see the exponential growth that Utah’s business community is experiencing,” said Domo founder and CEO Josh James. “Domo is incredibly proud to call Silicon Slopes home.”

The annual list celebrates the fastest growing companies in Utah for their entrepreneurial spirit, industry-leading business tactics and skyrocketing revenue growth. A full list of all the Fast 50 winners can be found on the Utah Business website .

