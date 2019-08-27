Japan: TICAD7 kicks off Wednesday

Yokohama, ANGOLA, August 27 - The 7th Tokyo (Japan) International Conference for Africa's Development (TICAD) will gather in Yokohama, Wednesday Japanese and 54 African countries leaders to draw common paths for the development of African continent. ,

In this seventh edition, Angola participates with a delegation headed by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, who arrived in the Japanese capital (Tokyo) in the early hours of Tuesday.

João Lourenço will speak on the first day of the conference, when he will address the panel “Accelerating Economic Transformation and Improving the Business Environment through Private Sector Innovation and Involvement”, where he will present the “lines of force” to attract investment to Angola.

TICAD was created in 1993, with the purpose of establishing a permanent dialogue and consolidating relations with the 54 countries of the continent. TICAD is a multilateral, inclusive and open forum.

It has the participation of African countries and institutions, international development organizations, the private sector and civil society.

TICAD is organized and chaired by the Japanese Government, having as partners the United Nations, the World Bank and, consequently, the African countries themselves.

Its primary objective is to foster a high-level political dialogue between African leaders and international partners, with a view to mobilizing support for economic development, peace and security initiatives, with greater African ownership.

The first edition of TICAD, Tokyo-1993, provided an opportunity to regain global attention for Africa in the post-Cold War era. The second, Tokyo-1998, highlighted the importance of the common partnership.

Tokyo-2003, the third edition of TICAD, agreed to broaden the partnership to include Asian countries and was focused on the concept of Security.

The fourth edition, Yokohama-2008, held for the first time outside of Tokyo, established the joint partnership follow-up mechanism.

Yokohama-2013, in its fifth edition, defended the partnership for quality growth and the promotion of trade and investment through public-private partnerships.

In 2016, now three years old, the sixth edition of the Conference was held in Nairobi (Kenya) and was attended by 11,000 people and 53 African countries.

At this conference, investments of around US $ 30 billion for the future of Africa were announced through quality infrastructure projects, human resources development, among others.

