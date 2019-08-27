A Night of Elegance and Beauty Marks the Successful Launch of the Hair Shield in Dallas

Industry Event Celebrating a New Innovation in Hair Care Brings Together Local Stylists, Beauty Influencers, and the Business Community

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An impressive gathering of Dallas-area beauty professionals, business leaders, lifestyle tastemakers, and local celebrities recently showed their support for entrepreneur Delanise Carter and the launch of her innovative haircare solution, the Hair Shield, during an all-star event at The Slate Dallas. The Hair Shield is a protective scroll-shaped fabric that is made to keep hair extensions safely tucked away when not in use.



During the launch party, Carter said she was overwhelmed by the positive feedback.

“I am thrilled that the industry has endorsed the Hair Shield as a product that many women who wear weaves and other extensions will want to have as part of their daily beauty regimen,” Carter said. “Last year I saw a problem and sought a solution. When no solution existed, I created my own. Sometimes instead of looking for a seat at THEIR table, you've gotta leave that room and go create your own. Many times, our fears stop us from taking that first step.”

With the aid of its satin lining, the hair extensions are prevented from dryness, while their beauty and moisture are retained for a long period of time. Clip-ins, sew-ins, bundles, glued tracks, and other types of hair extensions are neatly stored to prevent them from incurring unnecessary kinks, dust, particles, and tangles.

When hair extensions are removed after daily use, Carter said the owner can simply wash the extensions with shampoo and conditioner, dry them well, comb or brush out the tangles, and place them in the shield and store in a safe dry place. The following video provides step-by-step instructions for using the Hair Shield: https://thehairshield.com/pages/videos

“I'm not a hair stylist, I'm a client and know very little about the industry,” added Carter. “But today I'm the designer, owner, creator and patent holder of the first hair extension storage unit on the market. It was a pleasure to launch my product in a place which was surrounded by media, hair industry professionals, business owners, friends, and family. Thank you all for your support and encouragement.”

